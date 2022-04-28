Mother’s Day 2022: Where to dine with Mum this year

Thinking of giving mum a treat this Mother’s Day 2022?
Held on 8 May 2022, Mother’s Day ought to be an extravagant affair. After all, your leading lady has worked hard and sacrificed so much your whole life, and while she should be celebrated everyday, this special occasion is the perfect excuse to completely indulge her.
Most of the superwomen in our lives tend to lean towards being practical, which means they like to say you don’t have to get them a nice gift for the occasion. While a bouquet of flowers and a little special something wouldn’t hurt (jewellery is always a good idea!), we think the best way to show your love is through a nice meal. After all, you get to celebrate them and spend some much-needed quality time with her too.
To help you along, we’ve rounded up some the best special menus on the island that’s made just for Mother’s Day 2022. If your mum is pretty low-key on celebrations, don’t fret. We’ve also included dessert options that you can order in for a quiet, intimate session at home.
All the special menus to treat mum with this Mother’s Day 2022:
(Hero and featured image credit: Andaz Singapore)
Jump To / Table of Contents
There’s no way better to say “I love you” to a seafood-loving mum than with this Burger & Lobster menu for Mother’s Day 2022. The Seafood Medley Cartoccio is a sharing feast packed with a generous serving of signature wild live Canadian lobster, freshly sourced clams, king prawns and green mussels bathed in an aromatic white wine, fennel and cherry tomato broth — complete with the restaurant’s signature toasted brioche, of course. To make it a meal she won’t forget, top off the indulgent treat with the Thank You, MAMA! cocktail, a concoction of Botanist Gin, apricot, citrus, pineapple, blueberry, and bubbles.
For mums who enjoy Chinese cuisine, 5 on 25 is a great option to consider. Apart from a beautiful interior that’s great for photos, the six-course dinner — curated by Head Chef Lim Hong Lih — comes with delights like the Steamed Soon Hock, as well as Crispy Roasted Cage-free Chicken and Wok-fried Longevity Noodles with scallop, prawn and coral clam.
5 on 25’s Mother’s Day menu is only available for dinner from 7 to 8 May 2022.
Meadesmoore, formerly known as Fat Belly Social Steakhouse, has a vision up their sleeves, and that’s to treat mum to an experience that harkens the grand steakhouses of the early 1900s. The Babette’s Blinis, for instance, comes in a silver platter of buckwheat pancakes, Amur caviar by Caviar Colony and finely chopped chives and shallots, grated egg white and egg yolk, and crème fraîche. After a serving of Hand-Dived Scallops, dig into a plate of Beouf a la Ficele or the Truffle & Mushroom Stuffed Coquelet, before finishing up with the Red Velvet Eton Mess.
Meadesmoore’s Mother’s Day menu will be available from 5 – 7 May 2022.
Chef Marvas ties inspiration from his own mother with a six-course menu fit for a queen over at Path. The meal starts light with a serving of the light Hokkaido Hamachi Crudo to start, before highlights like the Taylor “Shigoku” Pearl Oyster, the Premium Kuhlbarra Fish Maw, and the Halved “Crispy” Brisbane Quail follow. The palm-sized Okinawa Brown Sugar Madeleine and the Baijiu-laced French Canele will round up your night beautifully, making it the perfect sweet end to the meal.
The Mother’s Day menu at Path is available from 2 – 7 May 2022 for dinner only.
Food for the soul awaits at Yàn, with six- and eight-course menus for the special occasion. The former includes highlights such as steamed “mee sua” topped with prawns, black fish roe and Chinese Shao Xing Wine while the latter is a combination of Cantonese classics such as the signature roasted Peking duck served with Chinese pancake, cucumber and spring onions.
Both menus also include the immunity-boosting double-boiled fish maw soup with diced chicken and lung-nourishing Chinese herbs; this is a collaboration with physicians from Zhongjing Traditional Chinese Medicine.
Say it with blooms with Petite Fleur’s bouquets as special rates are offered exclusively to Yàn. Enjoy complimentary delivery to Yàn when dining at the restaurant, or opt for the flowers to be delivered to your preferred address at $20 nett. For meals at home, the restaurant is offering a 7-course celebratory meal with a trio barbecue platter of soya chicken, roasted duck and honey-glazed pork, and sautéed scallops with seasonal vegetables.
Available for dine-in and takeaway from 1 to 15 May 2022.
Honour the special woman in your life with a local-inspired afternoon tea set at Rempapa. Five savouries and five kuehs make up the set, accompanied with two servings of coffee, tea, mocktail, or a soft drink.
Savouries include the Naked Curry Puff with beef striploin and potatoes cooked with Rempapa’s house-blend of meat curry spices and Chicken Debal Slider, the restaurant’s spin on sliders of shredded chicken cooked with a blend shallots, Bombay onions, ginger, and dried chilli. Traditional kuehs guaranteed to put a smile on Mum’s face include the kosui, salat and bingka.
Available from 3pm to 5pm on 7 & 8 May 2022
If mum prefers a laidback celebration, head to Thirty Six for its three-course meal. Kick off the meal with the Home Cured Salmon served with corn salad, yuzu puree and dressing, and charred tomatoes or the Tuna Tartare with warm, crust sourdough toast.
Hearty mains include A Chilean Seabass, with a housemade caper sauce, charred broccolini and olives or the Grass-fed New Zealand Ribeye (230g), grilled over charcoal and served with potato puree, a burnt butter emulsion smoked asparagus. Steering clear of meat and seafood? The Mushroom Risotto coms with fresh burrata, parmesan cheese and smoked asparagus. Conclude with desserts like the 36 Beer Crème Brulee that includes a custard infused with Lion Brewery Co’s Straits Pale, and kick back with a beer or two.
Treat your mum to a delectable meal over panoramic views at Zafferano this Mother’s Day. The Mother’s Day Brunch at Italian restaurant Zafferano will offer a celebration to remember. A few of the dishes are tributes to the women in the chef’s life. The appetiser of the octopus salad, served with potatoes and black olives, is one of the favourite dishes of his mother and wife.
The primi pasta dish of the Grandmother Lasagna is his iteration of his grandmother’s own classic. Based on her belief that a good lasagna must be at least 10cm tall, his take is 20 layers of house-made pasta sheets filled with wagyu beef ragu.
For mains, three choices are available, including a black cod with scampi cacciucco and confit tomatoes, that is a contemporary spin on the Tuscan stew; the first dish Chef had cooked for his mother-in-law. The whole meal can be accompanied with unlimited champagne, sparkling and house wines.
Available on 7 May
Honour Mum with a gourmet gift basket from French restaurant Claudine. For Fête des Mères (Mother’s Day), the restaurant has stocked handwoven wicker baskets with 12 handmade creations each, including fresh bakes and signatures, from its kitchen and Odette’s.
The basket is a celebration of food. Dig into a chorizo, basil and rosemary cake, a jambon persillé, or delicate little financiers fresh from Claudine’s kitchen. Surprising her on the morning of Mother’s Day? Breakfast never looked better with housemade Iberico butter paired with BAO Bakery’s sourdough loaves, or breakfast treats from Odette.
Order here from now until 4 May for self-collection at Claudine (39C Harding Road) or delivery on 6, 7 or 8 May.
We all know a mum that’s big on non-celebrations. If you still want to celebrate her with a special treat without going over the top, we recommend a meal at TWG Tea. The homegrown brand has a Mother’s Day Set Menu that starts with a flute of sparkling white wine infused with Pink Flamingo Tea, before moving on to a plate of Mediterranean stone bass served with a mentaiko beurre blanc sauce and Matcha infused dill oil. Dessert here comes in the form of a lemon blancmange, topped with raspberries, almond tuile, and a scoop of white peach sorbet.
The menu is available at all TWG Tea Salons from now till 8 May.
Pamper mum with a lovely afternoon tea for two from The Marmalade Pantry, which has launched a Floral Blush set available for dine-in, takeaway and delivery. The two-tiered spread comprises savoury and sweet bites such as tasty smoked duck and kimchi slaw sliders, aromatic truffle mushroom puff pastries bedecked with black truffle slices, ciabatta layered with whipped feta and tomato salsa, exquisitely crafted rose raspberry chocolate cupcakes studded with edible flowers, and Swiss rolls in delicate flavours of lavender and earl grey. You can indulge in these treats at the restaurant’s Downtown, Novena and ION Orchard outlets.
If you opt for takeaway or delivery, the afternoon tea set is presented in a box that you can easily fold into a two-tiered stand for the full experience. It also comes as part of an online-exclusive Blushing Pink bundle, which includes a beautiful vanilla sponge cake frosted with pink buttercream and heart shaped icing — perfect for spoiling mum silly on her special day.
Available from now till 31 July