The finest new afternoon tea menus in Singapore to try this year

Ready for a spot of afternoon tea this week?

A necessary indulgence for the most stressful of days, or a treat to catch up on the tea you’ve missed, we’re sure even the most jaded of friends will find themselves indulging in a photo opportunity or two after they’ve settled into the locale.

It can be difficult to choose where to head to for afternoon tea in Singapore, especially given the number of options there are, but don’t fret. We’re here to help you narrow down your options with the latest offerings in town.

Those who enjoy luxuriating in a botanical environment (indoors of course, the heat is too much to bear) can spend time at the Floral Weekend Afternoon Tea by Nicolai Bergmann at [email protected], where diners partake in scrumptious sweets and floral-inspired craft cocktails. Fancy something a little more Chinese? Mott 32’s weekend Afternoon High Tea, in all its soup dumpling galore, may just be what you’re looking for.

We’ve even included a staycation option that comes with an afternoon of dining in bed (that’s the InterContinental Singapore Robertson Quay’s High Tea in Bed) that’s perfect for couples who are thinking of celebrating Valentine’s Day soon.

All the new afternoon tea menus in Singapore to look out for:

(Hero and featured image credit: [email protected])