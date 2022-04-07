New afternoon teas to book this weekend

Afternoon tea for two, anyone? With spring well underway, April is the best months for fresh flavours, and what better way to enjoy them than with these best new afternoon teas in Singapore.
Besides, there’s always an excuse to indulge in afternoon tea: Feeling peckish after an early lunch? Tea. Got up too late for brunch but still want to spend some time together in an aesthetic location? Tea. We really could go on, but you get the gist.
Those hankering for the sight of cherry blossoms but are stuck in Singapore can travel with your tastebuds to Japan via Raffles Hotel Singapore’s sakura’s special, while others on a nature streak should head to The Capitol Kempinski Hotel Singapore for their new Botanical Afternoon Tea.
This month, we even have a special collaboration between InterContinental Singapore and Sigi Skin for a vegan affair that’s just in time to celebrate Earth Day — oh, look, another excuse to feast.
To make your planning a bit easier, we’ve rounded up all our favourite new afternoon teas to indulge at this weekend.
All the new afternoon teas in Singapore:
While it might be too late to bask in the cherry blossom season elsewhere, it’s still not too late for a Sakura Afternoon Tea Experience at Raffles Hotel Singapore this spring. The rosy hues of the flowers are reflected in the Sakura Strawberry Verrine, the Red Bean Sakura Ice Cream Monaka, and velvety Sakura Roll Cake, but if you’re not one for sweets, we’re sure the Japanese Omelette with Ikura, as well as the Beef Sando with Katsu Béchamel will keep you wanting more.
The Sakura Afternoon Tea Experience at Raffles Hotel Singapore is available now to 15 May 2022.
We’re really excited about this one, because Intercontinental Singapore is teaming up with local multi-award winning skincare brand Sigi Skin to create an afternoon tea comprising clean, vegan treats inspired by superfood ingredients found in the brand’s skincare line. Highlights on the sweets menu include the Acai Blueberry Vegan Cheesecake and Tropical Yuzu Custard, while guests can expect Goji Berry Scones and Tomato Concasse with Plant-based Meatball Skewers on the savouries list. Best of all, each order will entitle guests a selection of the brand’s skincare range in deluxe sizes (worth S$65, applicable for the first 150 dine-in orders).
Vegan Afternoon Tea with InterContinental Singapore and Sigi Skin is available from now to 30 September 2022.
Grand Hyatt’s very own 10 Scotts has dreamt up a new afternoon tea menu that highlights responsibly farmed seafood for the modern-day seafood fan. Here, start light with cold dishes like the Blue Swimmer crab meat and Yarra Valley caviar served with egg foam and chive oil, before moving on hot courses that include the braised Australian beef brisket and the sustainable poached hake fillet accompanied with potato cream and leek ragout. Those who are feeling adventurous beyond the signature Gold Moscato Oolong tea sheathed in edible gold glitter can always opt for the six themed cocktails and mocktails instead.
If you’re looking for a quintessential British-inspired afternoon tea experience, you’ll want to head to The Ritz-Carlton, Millenia Singapore this weekend. Before you dig in, the session commences with an elegant Queen’s Scones tea mocktail, a delightful concoction of Seedlip Garden, Strawberry Jam, Citrus, Orgeat and Cucumber. The five-tier stand comes with a whole host of sweets and savouries that include anything from the Salmon Pithivier to the Lavender Rose Marshmallow.
The Capitol Kempinski Hotel takes inspiration from nature with its new Botanical Afternoon Tea. Floral branches sculptures form the stands from which you can pick off treats like the open-faced avocado sourdough sandwich and forest berry pudding. Other luxurious offerings on the menu include the Foie Gras Rocher, a sweet snack that’s dressed with candied fruits, Valrhona chocolate, and tree nuts, as well as the Smoked Duck Rice Paper Roll, complete with crystalline ice plant and raspberry vinaigrette.