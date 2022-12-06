New cafes and restaurants in Singapore to try this December

If you’re overwhelmed with the Christmas menus available now, let us distract you to with what’s new around the island this month? If you’re seeking new experiences, these new cafes and restaurants around Singapore are worth checking out in December.
This month, cafe enthusiasts in Singapore can feast their eyes and satisfy their stomachs at a medley of casual bistros, ranging from the French-inspired joint Alkove – opened by Michelin-starred chef Haikal Johari – to luscious cream cakes at Fieldnotes by Zee and Elle.
Read on for the full list.
New cafes and restaurants in Singapore to visit in December 2022:
Looking for a new brunch place in town? Riang has got your back. The sunlight-filled space is run by the same folks behind The Brewing Ground at Joo Chiat Place, and diners can expect a medley of mouthwatering dishes, drinks and a whole lot of good vibes. Casual plates served during brunch include the Ultimate Breakfast Burger and Homemade Quiche and Crab Mayo Croissant, while heartier dishes like the Curry-Leaf Pesto Farfalle and Rump Cap Steak MBS2+ are just as worth trying at lunch or dinner.
Les Amis Group isn’t holding back with their new openings this year. Their newest addition? Kissajin, a snazzy Japanese omakase joint that serves fresh seasonal produce with elements of fun. We don’t want to spoil it for you, but if you’re curious, read our full review here.
Singapore’s favourite French bistro and gourmet store has opened a new concept in Newton, right by the first floor of leading French institution, Alliance Francaise Singapour. Its all-day menu boasts a series of informal plates best for casual meetups or a solo day out: think sandwiches, quiches, a full bakery selection, and of course, galettes (weekends only) made a la minute. Don’t have time to sit down? Bring a piece of France home with their selection of cheeses, cold cuts, foie gras, rillettes, and more.
Fans of local bakery Zee and Elle can finally sit down for a slice of their cakes, as they’ve opened their very first dine-in concept at Neil Road. Here, diners can expect fresh cream cakes – in flavours such as Honey Yuzu, Guava Lychee, Passionfruit Jasmine and Mango Yuzu – set against an aesthetically pleasing white and cream-coloured interior. Whole cakes are available as well.
Chef Haikal Johari needs no introduction. The Michelin-starred chef of Alma by Juan Amador has opened a casual bistro to serve even more diners around the island. Alkove, located in Kovan, comes armed with a menu of unpretentious French-inspired fare: think dishes like the Wagyu Onglet Steak Frites and the Chicken Vin Blanc. For breakfast, diners will enjoy the selection of bread, viennoiseries, and tartines here too.
French-Japanese cafe, Café Kitsuné, has just opened its first locale in Singapore, and to say we’re excited is putting it lightly. If you’re looking to find out where the Instagram-worthy spots are and what you can expect on the menu, we’ve got you covered. Read all about it here.