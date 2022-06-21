New cafés and restaurants in Singapore in June 2022

It can be hard to keep up with Singapore’s ever-changing dining scene, but you don’t have to do the research yourself — we’ve done all the legwork for you.
This month, you’ll be excited to know that new omakase joints are available to satisfy your cravings. Sushi Yujo, for instance, is helmed by chef Desmond Fong and presents course meals from an affordable S$98. If the name sounds familiar to you, here’s a friendly prompt: he was previously head chef at Les Amis Group’s Sushi Jin. If you’d like something a little different, chef Joe Leong’s duo-concept diner, Sonder Dining, seats 10 guests each night, and is armed with a two-price menu (S$138++ and S$198++) for you to choose from.
Other experiences you won’t regret trying include Café Natsu, opened by Michelin-starred chef Lewis Barker, and fine-dining concept Restaurant Poise, whose kitchen is run by Steve Lancaster, the former ex-head chef Saint Pierre.
New cafes and restaurants in Singapore in June 2022:
(Hero and featured image credit: Sushi Yujo)
This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Singapore
Jump To / Table of Contents
After a worldwide search for a new culinary star, Intercontinental Singapore has announced the opening of Luce by Davide Giacomelli, helmed by Chef de Cuisine Davide Giacomelli and Restaurant Manager Artem Viglione. The Italian dishes here are lighter than what you’d expectl; instead of a creamy risotto, the Acquerello Lobster sees a clean, oceanic take on the dish with carnaroli rice cooked in lobster stock and served with half Boston lobster and chervil. Other highlights on the menu include the Luce-misu, a spin on the traditional dessert that’s crafted with Mascarpone cream espuma, espresso syrup, lady finger sponge, and feuilletine.
Diners in Singapore love omakase experiences, and we’ve seen new joints pop up just about every month. This month is no exception. Sushi Yujo finds itself in Amara hotel, where local chef Desmond Fong takes centre stage. Prices here start at a neat S$98 for lunch, to an extensive S$348 for the chef’s signatures. Highlights include the Awabi abalone with housemade liver sauce, and an ultra-decadent Aburi Foie Gras that sees foie gras, scallop, uni, and caviar sit on a nugget of rice.
The Coconut Club’s new flagship store on Beach Road is one many will get excited for: apart from its classic Nasi Lemak that keeps diners coming back time and time again, the restaurant will also play host to its first formal drinks programme, backed with tropical-inspired cocktails to boot. P.S. you can find new regional dishes to complement the restaurant’s signature coconut rice here too.
Read more about it here.
Chef Lewis Barker of Sommer is no stranger to foodies in Singapore. After achieving a Michelin star for the restaurant less than a year since the restaurant’s opening, the young chef has embarked on a new challenge besides helming the kitchen at the modern European locale. Take a look at Café Natsu, a cosy spot in Joo Chiat that serves western café staples, but with Japanese sensibilities. The Eggs Benedict, for instance, will see your poached eggs be complemented by a miso hollandaise, served with Sancho pepper-glazed ham and wasabi spinach.
Candlenut’s Malcolm Lee has opened another restaurant amidst Singapore’s verdant greens. Pangium, located in The Orangery at the Gallop Extension of the Singapore Botanic Gardens, focuses on Contemporary Straits cuisine. Keep an eye out here for more updates about the fine-dining locale.
Chef Steve Lancaster, formerly of two Michelin-starred Saint Pierre, has struck out on his own. The stylish space at Restaurant Poise will present a menu of “Modern European cuisine with a light Nordic touch”, and reservations are open now.
(Image credit: @_stevelancaster via Instagram )
Guests at Sonder will step into the joint during the day and return in the evening to a whole new concept. The Euro-Asian, duo-concept locale will present a medley of freshly baked breads and pastries from 2 – 5pm, before transforming into 10-seater omakase diner at night. Chef Joe Leong, formerly of V Dining, runs the kitchen here.