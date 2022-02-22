Where to eat this February 2022: New cafés and restaurants in Singapore

With a new month of 2022 comes a new slew of cafés and restaurants in Singapore.

This February 2022, we’re seeing a whole host of fresh faces in the dining scene across cuisines. A sizzling new Cantonese joint, 5 on 25, will impress with sumptuous dishes like Fried Bird’s Nest with Superior Stock, set against a moody, classy backdrop crafted with touches from internationally acclaimed architect Andre Fu.

Pizza-lovers on the lookout for new pie joints can look forward to chewy sourdough slices from Milano Pizza and Wine, while thin-crust enthusiasts should start making a beeline for Sonny’s Pizzeria at Circular Road.

Orchard Road’s very own Palais Renaissance also spotlights two new restaurants this month: dig into a selection of crepes and galettes at French Fold, or celebrate a special occasion in style with a lavish dinner at Caviar, home to Singapore’s largest selection of the celebrated delicacy.

10 new cafés and restaurants in Singapore to dine at this February 2022:

(Hero and featured image credit: Koal)

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Singapore.