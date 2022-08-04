New cafes and restaurants in Singapore to visit in August 2022

This month, fine-dining takes a back seat in terms of new openings, while more casual cafes and restaurants gain strength in numbers. Here are eight new cafes and restaurants in Singapore worth popping into.
Korean food fans can find themselves at Um Yong Baek, known for their delectable Pork and Rice Soup that’s sure to satisfy your wanderlust if you haven’t travelled to South Korea lately. Those with more adventurous taste buds will enjoy their time at Shikar and Yantra, two new Indian restaurants in town that offer completely different concepts.
Looking a casual spot? Eclipse and Yeast Side (Farrer Park) are our top picks this August.
Read on for the full list.
New cafes and restaurants in Singapore to visit this August 2022:
CapitaSpring’s dining establishments are on a global scale, and by that we mean they offer diners a culinary trip around the world. Besides Japanese dishes at Oumi and Latin European flavours at Sol and Luna, you won’t be surprised to learn that they also have an experience that’ll take you Down Under at Kaarla. Putting a spotlight on ‘Coastal Australian Cuisine’, the restaurant makes use of seasonal produce, cooked farm-to-table with an Australian custom-built grill and oven. The Salt Cured Kangaroo might take some coaxing for some to try, but the clean flavours of the lean meat made this one of our favourite dishes here.
There are a lot more Korean food options outside of Korean BBQ these days, and we’re all for it. Um Yong Baek, which hails from Korea, is popularised for their Pork and Rice Soup, also known as Dwaeji-Gukbap. You’ll find two versions here, Busan and Milyang, with the former being a flavourful, clear soup that’s been boiled for hours and the latter being a thicker, milkier pork bone-based broth.
Take note that you can only order Pork and Rice Soup for lunch, as they serve Jeju-style K-BBQ for dinner.
Shikar, inspired by the grand old feasts of Indian Royals, is for an opulent night out — think heavily decorated walls, plush seats, and all. Here, Chef Jolly uses a medley of techniques and influences to reinterpret nostalgic Indian dishes, serving up plates of Blue Swimmer crab rillettes with flying fish caviar and the house signature pistachio rose kulfi. Vegetarian friends need not fret either, for you’ll find the classic paneer and addictive crushed corn and fenugreek skewers available for your choosing.
Yeast Side is one of favourites spots for pizza in town, so we were exceptionally pleased to know that they’ve opened up another locale in Farrer Park. Diners will find the menu almost identical to the one at King Albert Park – that means the full works: pizzas, brunch items, and beers to wash it all down with.
Tras Street welcomes a new player — Eclipse. The creative space has recently soft launched with a stunning interior full of texture and curves, and we’re living for the aesthetic. As for the menu, diners can select from exclusive collaboration items like the Aburi Chee Cheong Fun from SG Chee Cheong Fun and Muachee Mochi Blondie from Tigerlily Patisserie.
There’s nothing dreamier than the combination of flowers and desserts, and Fleurato aims to bring you into that same dreamscape. Here, the cafe dishes out botanical-influenced desserts and drinks, with treats like the Shirakawa-Go, a plate of rose waffles that’s accompanied by fruits and a gelato of your choice (Honey Lavender and Lychee Rose are good choices). Of course, you can order the gelatos, teas, and mocktails a la carte too.
Muslim-owned cafe The Stack, located at Stamford Arts Centre, is serving up the hottest brunch menu item these days: sandwiches. The sandos here come in a variety of flavours, including Spam and Egg and Egg (not a typo!), K-Sando, Loaded Gun, and Chicken of the Sea. Apart from sandwiches, they also have interesting, homemade ice-cream treats like Honey Cereal Milk and Brown Butter Kaya, best had with their Charcoal Waffle Cone or Housemade Waffles.
Yantra has reopened with a new culinary experience for diners. The contemporary Indian restaurant aims to take diners through a gastronomic adventure through India with an extensive range of Indian cuisine, featuring items such as Nizam’s Kathi Kebabs from Calcutta, as well as Rajasthani Murg ka Sula, an ancient barbecued chicken recipe made during royal hunts.