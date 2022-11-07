Before the festivities of the end-year celebrations catch up to us, we’re spending our time pigging out at all the new cafes and restaurants in Singapore this November.

This month, guests around the island can relive their collective love for sourdough at two joints. Gusta Sourdough Pizza – as you can probably guess – spotlights their love for pizzas that are made with fermented dough, best explained in our review here. Spoiler alert: it’s good. Anna’s Sourdough, on the other hand, is a casual bistro in Punggol that doesn’t just serve pizza — you’ll get pasta and gnocchi made with sourdough here too. For those brave enough to bake their own, sourdough starter kits are also available in case you’re in the mood to try some new recipes at home.

Cafe-goers also have something to look forward to: Rough Guys Coffee, B for bagel, and September Coffee are places you should visit before the crowds start streaming in. Families and friends will love to indulge in Red House Seafood’s latest outpost at the Esplanade, especially with its view of the Marina Bay promenade, while Altro Zafferano and COL will promise a great date night out. In short, there’s something for everyone to try in Singapore this November.

Read on for the full list.



This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Singapore

All the new cafes and restaurants to visit in Singapore this November 2022:

