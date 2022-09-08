New cafes and restaurants opened in September 2022

It’s never a dull moment for gourmands in Singapore when a new month also brings new cafes and restaurants to our shores – September is no exception.
While news of Japan’s increase in daily travellers and the removal of non-guided tours come as heartening news for travel-starved holidaymakers, some might choose to err on the side of caution and satisfy their wanderlust via food here.
Those looking for an upscale locale can feast on a luxurious omakase at Sushi Sakuta, while others interested in quality ingredients at a more casual spot can head straight to Gyu San, a butchery-sando joint spotlighting the best of wagyu.
Read on for all the highlights this month.
This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Singapore
New cafes and restaurants to visit this September:
(Hero and featured image credit: Gyu San & Ce Soir)
Jump To / Table of Contents
The Capitol Kempinski Hotel welcomes a new upscale omakase restaurant, Sushi Sakuta. Chef-owner Yoshio Sakuta’s eponymous locale is a physical representation of his “lifelong quest for perfection in creating sublime experiences that are intentionally inclusive.” Alongside him is Chef Shunsuke Yoshizawa, who was most recently head chef of Shinji by Kanesaka at The St. Regis Singapore. The eight-course experience serves one menu for both lunch and dinner, both priced at S$500.
Step into a world of floral fantasy here at Ce Soir. A sister concept from the same folks behind Le Jardin, Cafe de Nicole’s Flower and Under Der Linden, Ce Soir is a French concept that presents the best of land and sea. The Lustre Menu, for instance, is a four-course experience crafted from ingredients such as hand-dived scallops from Norway and Yukimuro snow-aged A4 full-blood wagyu, while the elevated Iridescent Menu will include dishes fashioned from Mozambique langoustines and the Challandais duck.
Those familiar with the private dining scene in Singapore won’t be stranger to Chez Kai. Now, more diners can enjoy dishes from Chef Yeo Kai Siang at his latest restaurant, located in a quaint heritage shophouse at the fringe of Geylang. The degustation-only menu presented by the Cordon Bleu Paris graduate is Franco-Chinese in nature, and is set to be themed according to the traditional 24 solstice seasons. Standouts from the Summer solstice menu include the Aged Ham, Duck, Chicken Consomme – an unassuming clear soup that’s packed with flavours. The Abacus Seed is also highly recommended – a version of gluten-free yam gnocchi that’s been pan-seared and served in a moat of smoked fish bone broth and cold-smoked Hamachi.
It’s an indisputable fact that Singaporeans love wagyu. Gyu San presents a indulgent serve of wagyu fat-fried katsu sandos and chips, but if you’re not one for beef that day, the fluffy Tamagoyaki Katsu Sando and the Ebi Katsu Sando are equally superb options too. If a sando isn’t enough to curb your wagyu craving, Gyu San is also operating as a butchery, stocked with over 55 premium Japanese wagyu cuts that have been procured directly from different prefectures of Japan.
Thai food is given the luxe treatment at Tara Thai. Co-helmed by Chef Darwin Wong and native Thai Chef Rit, diners can dig into a wide selection of dishes, ranging from the Iberico pork Signature Moo Ping to the Claypot Pad Kra Prao Pork Cheek. An interesting bowl to try is the Ants Egg Tom Saap made with a blend of Thai mixed mushrooms, wild ant eggs, and spicy broth. Guests craving a tipple to go with their dishes may also give the The Tara Signature Tom Yum or the Lemon Grass Thai Tea a shot.
(Image credit: @tarathaisg via Instagram)
Welcome to Missus, Jalan Besar’s latest kid on the block. The Muslim-owned bakery cafe champions a selection of sweets against a modern-vintage backdrop, complete with sticky buns, French toast and date cake to boot. Savoury fans don’t have to fret either — they’ve got grilled cheeses with plenty of pull for the perfect IG shot too.
(Image credit: @missus.sg via Instagram)
Can’t get enough of Japanese food? Us too. Enter Mio Fine Foods, a Japanese fusion restaurant serving delicate, artisanal Japanese delicacies to diners who come by Niel Road. Hungrier diners can always indulge in bigger portions such as the Hotate Uni Truffle Somen or Seafood Mentaiko Pasta, but if you’re just in for a quick bite, options like the assorted Sushi Balls are also yummy options.
(Image credit: @miofinefoods via Instagram)
There’s nothing like visiting a café with #aesthetics, and one we’ve been absolutely enamoured with is Sooner or Later. The Haji Lane locale is fashioned with minimalist and industrial accents, varying from cemented walls to metallic table tops. Here, three savoury croissant options and a neat selection of pastries are available, complete with ice-cream and coffee to boot.
(Image credit: @soonerorlater.hajilane via Instagram)