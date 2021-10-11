Here’s a timely public service announcement for everyone still stuck in January 2020 — we’re entering the last quarter of 2021 in just a few days.

Despite the disheartening news of tightened restrictions (hey, at least we can still dine out right?), the month of October is set to see a trove of culinary delights that will satisfy just about every hunger pang you have.

Craving for a dependable burger? Hambaobao has just made its comeback in Jalan Besar after shuttering its doors at Beauty World in 2019. A gelato fix after traversing the verdant grounds at Gardens by the Bay? Mylo’s has 23 flavours for you to pick from.

We’re not forgetting those who prefer sit-down dates either. Choose between Sushi Ichizuke or Hamamoto for fancy omakase evening, or catch up over some craft beers at Thirty Six Brewlab and Smokehouse. Before you’re overwhelmed with special Halloween menus that’ll be heading your way in double time, here are the new cafés and restaurants to dine at this October 2021.

North Miznon

While music still remains prohibited in restaurants in light of COVID-19 restrictions, you’ll find that you won’t even realise its absence at North Miznon. The cosy shophouse is alive with a buzzy atmosphere that’s punctuated by chatters from every table, and at the heart of it all, a beautiful open kitchen. Unlike the casual pitas from its other Israeli sister restaurant, Miznon, North Miznon brings to the table an ever-rotating menu of dishes, perfect for a sit-down dinner over some wine and cocktails. P.S, they even dish out free-flow focaccia throughout the night.

Meat lovers will exclaim in delight over the Sirloin roast beef carpaccio — served atop an entire rock, mind you — while seafood fans will fall right in love with the deliciously aromatic Wild Grouper & Mediterranean vegetables, but it’s the vegetables that take centre stage here. Think a marble slab covered in Naked Heirloom tomatoes, olive oil and salt flowers, a mellow whole Indian cabbage, and Chef Eyal Shani’s personal favourite (and ours as well), the humble Tomato Pasta.

North Miznon, 110 Amoy St, #01-01, Singapore 069930, +65 8028 5204

Thirty Six Brewlab and Smokehouse

Beer is the ultimate drink of choice for the summer, and Thirty Six Brewlab and Smokehouse understood the assignment. Located in the space that used to house Little Creatures, the casual joint will feature an ever-changing suite of beers brewed onsite, as well as a selection of Lion Brewery Co’s flagship and seasonal brews, which brings the total number of taps to 23 — for now. If you missed Little Creatures’ brews, don’t fret, because in-house brewer Greg Brown will continue to churn out his creations here.

The new space is armed with a strong arsenal of plates that complement the beers, all of which spotlight open flame grilling. We particularly loved the Spicy Pork Belly Satay. Skewered with sticky-sweet pork hunks that don’t skimp on the flavourful fat, the snack delivers a lovely heat from the sambal marinade that gently lingers in your mouth even long after you’re done — perfect with an ice-cold pint.

Thirty Six Brewlab and Smokehouse, 36 Club St, Singapore 069469, +65 6239 0350

Sushi Ichizuke

Following a successful run of their pop-up in Capital Kitchen earlier this year, Zouk has opened a permanent space for its Edomae-styled Omakase in Clarke Quay. Sushi Ichizuke, helmed by head chef Ryoichi Nakatani, uses plenty of seasonal produce here. Notable items on the menu include a mouthwatering handroll that’s packed with a serving of deliciously rich otoro and sweet Japanese radish.

Sushi Ichizuke, 3E River Valley Road, # 02-02, The Cannery, Singapore 179024, +65 9489 8357

Hamamoto

Chef Kazuhiro Hamamoto, previously of Ki-Sho fame, has opened an eponymous restaurant during the pandemic — Hamamoto. The 12-seater space along Tras Street will be serving up a produce-driven menu of Kappo dishes, and is open for lunch from Monday to Friday, and for dinner from Monday to Saturday.

At the time of writing, Hamamoto is fully booked till the end of December 2021, and reservations for January 2022 will be released on 1 October, 12pm.

Hamamoto, 58 Tras St, Singapore 078995

Griglia

There’s nothing like an outdoor grill that reminds us of an Italian summer. Griglia — a contemporary grill-focused restaurant conceptualised by Chef Andrea De Paola of Zafferano — highlights the wonders that fire can do to fresh meats and seafood. Here, you’ll find heartier plates like the Whole Spanish Turbot. The delightful dish is simply seasoned with extra virgin olive oil and sea salt, and is a crowd favourite for its delightfully crispy skin and tender flesh. We did, however, also thoroughly enjoy the Hokkaido Scallops crudo, served with grilled white corns, and an Amalfi lemon and capers sauce.

Griglia, 37 Craig Rd, #01-01, Singapore 089675, +65 8949 7011

Hambaobao

After shutting its doors back in 2019, Hambaobao has made a comeback to the scene. This time, it’s in the quaint neighbourhood of Jalan Besar. What was once a hawker stall has turned into a casual 30-seater eatery, and the menu — if loyal fans still remember — has remained the same. What’s new though is the dessert menu, which sees a range of homemade treats like Mama G’s Sugee, Apom Berkuah and Pineapple Cake.

Hambaobao, 11 Sam Leong Rd, #03-08 Trio Building, Singapore 207903

Mylo’s

Do we need another gelato joint in our sweltering summer heat? Obviously, the answer is yes. Located at the green outdoor space at Gardens by the Bay, Mylo’s is the latest joint that’ll feed our addiction to the icy treat. Here, the menu sees a whopping 23 flavours that range from classic options to alcoholic and dairy-free ones. Those who fancy flavours out of the ordinary will enjoy ones likes the Pineapple Sichuan Pepper, Jasmine Oolong, and Gin Tonic. Going for a walk with your dog? The alfresco area is pet-friendly too.

Mylo’s, 18 Marina Gardens Drive, #01-01, Active Garden, Gardens by the Bay, Singapore 018953, +65 6970 8553

