New cafes to visit in Bangkok this December

It’s the most wonderful time of the year. As Bangkok temperatures are likely to dip to a freezing cold 20 degrees, here are the new cafes around town to get cosy.

If there was ever a time that warranted for a hot chocolate, it is December time. This month, our new cafe line-up is all about seasonal delights, hearty treats, and contemporary design. Whether you’re looking for a spot to outdoor brunch, catch up with visiting friends, or finish off the last of those work emails, there’s something for almost everybody in our new Bangkok cafe round-up this December.

[Hero and Featured Image Credit: IM En Ville]

New Bangkok cafes to visit this December