New cafes to visit in Bangkok this December

It’s the most wonderful time of the year. As Bangkok temperatures are likely to dip to a freezing cold 20 degrees, here are the new cafes around town to get cosy.
If there was ever a time that warranted for a hot chocolate, it is December time. This month, our new cafe line-up is all about seasonal delights, hearty treats, and contemporary design. Whether you’re looking for a spot to outdoor brunch, catch up with visiting friends, or finish off the last of those work emails, there’s something for almost everybody in our new Bangkok cafe round-up this December.
[Hero and Featured Image Credit: IM En Ville]
New Bangkok cafes to visit this December
Where the Nordic meets the Japanese, OIKOS has opened on Ekkachai 64 as a contemporary cafe for lovers of all things minimal. Between beautiful handcrafted ceramics and wooden interiors, enjoy an inspired menu of Nordic and Japanese favourites and carefully selected beverages, and embrace where the ikigai meets the hygge.
Dessert lovers must not miss Breve BKK, a small, family-owned boutique cafe serving up artisanal baked goods, coffee, and brunch classics. Whether you go for the Burnt Butter Toast or the heartier (and super festive) seasonal Turkey Cranberry Sandwich, you will not leave hungry. Looking for a space to work-from-cafe? Breve BKK is cosily remote work-friendly, too.
One for the ‘grammars, IM Café, Maison IM Dessert Bar, and 59 IM Modern Bistro have all opened inside a historic 150-year-old landmark building near Wat Ratchabophit. Collectively known as ‘IM En Ville,’ the multi-purpose space features plenty of cafe favourites and light bites, and also occasionally hosts art exhibitions and workshops, too.
You may know Other Cafe from its Rangnam branch, or from within Mahanakhon CUBE. Now, however, the coffee shop known for its “cups of joy” concept has opened up another branch on the 74th floor of King Power Mahanakhon. Could this be one of the highest cups of coffee you could enjoy in Bangkok? There’s only one way to find out.
Choco Project had us wondering where they would pop up next, and now we’ve got all the answers. Located within Galileo Oasis, the cafe has reopened in a new space, introducing a special new menu item, too. Long known to be a haven for those with a sweet tooth, this season, try the Choc Mousse Mood, bringing together all the decadence and richness chocolate lovers know and crave.