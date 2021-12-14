12 new cafes and restaurants to visit this December 2021

With so many new cafes and restaurants popping up this month, all we can say is — our diet starts never tomorrow.

This December, we’re seeing a whole range of cuisines. Barbecue lovers can count on Smokehse for a grillfest in the comfort of their home, but if you’re one for the outdoors, we suggest pigging out at Geylang’s very own Cochon.

Omakase and sushi fans can also start making reservations of Sushi Sato (the last we’ve heard, they’ve been consistently booked out), but if you need to satisfy your cravings for Japanese cuisine as soon as possible, unagi speciality joint Xi Man might just do it for you.

Before you’re confronted by the onslaught of Christmas dishes you’ll having this month, why not take a breather with these new joints around town?

Here’s all the new cafes and restaurants in Singapore to keep an eye out for in December 2021: