In for a treat: New restaurants in May 2022 including White Marble and Luce by Davide Giacomelli

Singapore’s dining scene is set to get even more exciting this year. These are the hottest new menus and restaurants in Singapore to check out right now.

Luce by Davide Giacomelli

Officially launched at InterContinental Singapore on May 20, Luce by Davide Giacomelli takes over the space formerly occupied by the now-defunct Ash & Elm. Its Chef de Cuisine Davide Giacomelli hails from Sirmione, Lombardy, and was the winner of the hotel’s global hunt for a culinary superstar to lead the restaurant. The young chef whips up hearty Italian fare the likes of crisp bruschetta draped with parma ham and juicy cherry tomatoes, Parmigiana di Melanzane (aubergine baked with tomato sauce, mozzarella and parmesan), and Merluzzo alla Puttanesca — pan-fried Atlantic cod that’s light and delicious and immersed in an aromatic tomato sauce. The latter is paired with olives, anchovies and capers, which lend bursts of umami. A must-try is the Acquerello lobster risotto, comprising al dente grains of carnaroli rice soaked in lobster stock and accompanied with a half Boston lobster and chervil. Chef Davide eschews butter or cheese in his recipe, opting to let the natural sweetness of the lobster shine. Save some space for dessert — the restaurant’s pastry chef Desmond Lee does an intriguing deconstructed rendition of the classic tiramisu. Christened ‘Luce-misu’, it’s composed of mascarpone cream espuma, espresso syrup, lady finger sponge and crunchy feuilletine.

White Marble

Discover some of the best gastronomy the Mediterranean has to offer at White Marble, the newest concept by chef Otto Weibel, a veteran in the local F&B industry. The dishes are made for sharing and focus on the three Mediterranean regions – Middle East, Southern Europe and Northern Africa. Start with a quintessential Eastern Mediterranean Mezze Platter of tabbouleh with quinoa, fattouche, eggplant moutabbal, hummus, chicken skewer and pita. For a hearty main, get the Chicken Leg Bone-in Tagine, a classic Moroccan stew slow cooked in the traditional earthen pot with preserved lemon, dates, olive, capers and tomato for a medley of flavours. The skewers are another specialty, with choices like seafood, Australian lamb, Black Angus beef and more, each served with three sauces: Lemon Garlic Cream, Harissa Aioli and Salbitxada.

JAAN by Kirk Westaway

In the latest instalment of the Reinventing British menu at two-Michelin-starred JAAN by Kirk Westaway, executive chef Kirk Westaway’s new dishes celebrate the diversity of spring’s bounty. Highlights include the White Asparagus and Caviar, where slices of sweet, seasonal white asparagus braised in milk are served cold on an asparagus custard with Kristal caviar, as well as the Scottish Langoustine, topped with fresh dill and served alongside green asparagus and a warm seaweed mayonnaise made with brown butter. The dishes are light and sophisticated, elevating humble ingredients in a delicate yet comforting British way.

Dom Pérignon x 28Wilkie

Having recently introduced the new Dom Pérignon Vintage 2012, the eminent champagne house is now partnering one-Michelin-starred contemporary Italian restaurant, 28Wilkie, to offer a five-course pairing menu showcasing the new wine. Available until Jun 14, the menu, titled Dark Harmony, offers a taste of the 2012 and some earlier vintages. Diners will embark on a journey from dark to luminous, observing the mysterious appearance of Dom Pérignon’s dark colour and allowing each dish to reveal a new dimension of the champagne. Each course is named after a different facet of the brand – Intensity, Precision, Tactile, Complexity and Minerality – to reflect the spirit of Dom Pérignon. For instance, Intensity is a course of tender lamb saddle cooked with spice mix ras el hanout, burdock root and apricot – boasting bold and satisfying flavours that complement the Dom Pérignon Vintage 2012.

This pairing menu is a match made in heaven as 28Wilkie’s cuisine and our in-house Caviar Colony caviar are elevated by the freshness of champagne. Chef Seth Lai did a great job with each course. One of my favourites is his Acquerello risotto with sakura ebi. The strong umami flavour of the sakura ebi combined with the freshness and buttery flavour of the Dom Pérignon Vintage 2008 make for pure enjoyment. – Benjamin Goh, founder of 28Wilkie

Ken Japanese Restaurant

Kaiseki is a traditional, fine Japanese multi-course meal that has come to be loved around the world. At Ken Japanese Restaurant, head chef Ryo Endo, who has trained and honed his skills for 10 years in Japan’s Miyajima and Hiroshima, serves up kaiseki-style seasonal omakase. To ensure quality and freshness, seasonal ingredients are flown in from Japan four times a week and only the best catches are procured from different prefectures. For spring, taste special dishes like the Hotaru Ika (firefly squid) from Toyama, which is marinated with soy sauce for a savoury, umami punch.

Unkai Sushi

Having cut his teeth at top Japanese restaurants in Singapore such as Hide Yamamoto, Ashino and Sushi Mieda for over 12 years, chef Eugene Lam has opened his very own Unkai Sushi. Diners can choose from three omakase menus, as well as a la carte sushi, sashimi, rice bowls and more. Here, he takes absolute pride in the rice he serves, using only nanatsuboshi and yumeipirika varieties from Hokkaido for their sweeter, firmer and stickier grains that make for superior sushi and rolls. The rice is seasoned in two ways: Rice paired with white fish is seasoned with white vinegar, while rice paired with red meat and fattier fish is dressed with red vinegar. The latter goes especially well with the House-Smoked Otoro, complementing the meaty, velvety texture and smoky flavour of the fish.

A version of this story first appeared in the May 2022 issue of Prestige Singapore