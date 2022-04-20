New menus in Singapore this April 2022: Buffets, lunches and spring menus

There’s always something new in menus and exciting for gourmands in Singapore 2022.

Apart from new restaurants popping up around the island every month, existing joints have taken the liberty to excite the tastebuds of regulars and new diners with seasonal items, menus, and the likes so they can always experience something new when dining at their locales.

This month, we’re seeing a combination of revamped menus from Nae:um and one-Michelin-starred Restaurant Art, as well as seasonal, limited-time menu options from joints like Fukui and Xin Cuisine Restaurant.

Besides these restaurants, we also have lunch menu options from Marina Bay Sands Singapore (RISE, db Bistro & Oyster Bar and Spago by Wolfgang Puck, to be exact) that will make your afternoons infinitely better. The icing on the cake? These lunch sets can be paired with rewards from Marina Bay Sands’ loyalty programme, Sands Rewards LifeStyle.

Hungry yet? Here are the new menus in Singapore for this April 2022:

You might also like…

(Hero and featured image credit: Marina Bay Sands Singapore)