New menus in Singapore this April 2022: Buffets, lunches and spring menus

There’s always something new in menus and exciting for gourmands in Singapore 2022.
Apart from new restaurants popping up around the island every month, existing joints have taken the liberty to excite the tastebuds of regulars and new diners with seasonal items, menus, and the likes so they can always experience something new when dining at their locales.
This month, we’re seeing a combination of revamped menus from Nae:um and one-Michelin-starred Restaurant Art, as well as seasonal, limited-time menu options from joints like Fukui and Xin Cuisine Restaurant.
Besides these restaurants, we also have lunch menu options from Marina Bay Sands Singapore (RISE, db Bistro & Oyster Bar and Spago by Wolfgang Puck, to be exact) that will make your afternoons infinitely better. The icing on the cake? These lunch sets can be paired with rewards from Marina Bay Sands’ loyalty programme, Sands Rewards LifeStyle.
Hungry yet? Here are the new menus in Singapore for this April 2022:
Table of Contents
- RISE's all-new buffet concept
- Check out the express lunch menu at db Bistro & Oyster Bar by Daniel Boulud
- Set Lunch at Spago by Wolfgang Puck
- Nae:um presents the third chapter of its tasting menu
- Restaurant Art unveils a new degustation menu
- Xin Cuisine Restaurant launches a limited edition menu
- Savour Oriole Coffee + Bar's latest seasonal menu
- Fukui welcomes a spring menu
- New a la carte dishes at Akanoya Robatayaki
Marina Bay Sands’ signature restaurant RISE has unveiled an all-new buffet concept for lunch celebrating Southeast Asia’s most treasured delicacies. Thai food lovers will be transported straight to Bangkok with plates of Green Curry with Chicken, Boat Noodles, and Green Papaya Salad, while fans of Vietnamese cuisine can whet their appetite with iconic dishes such as the Vietnamese Pho and Rice Paper Rolls. Looking for something closer to home? Take your pick from the rempah-laden Peranakan dishes, or indulge in some local delights while you’re at it. Of course, fresh seafood on ice, salads, and desserts will also be available to complement your buffet plates. Best of all, you’ll be able to earn 20% rewards on your bill with your Sands Rewards card.
Who says quick lunches can’t be fancy? At db Bistro & Oyster Bar, the new express lunch menu (S$46++ or S$55++) comes packed with everything you love from the restaurant and more. Pick from five different mains such as the Steak Haché or the Catch of the Day, and then take your pick from the three starters and three desserts to complement your meal with. If you can’t decide, we recommend the Pâté en Croûte — crafted with duck, foie gras, pistachio, and apricot — to start with, and the scrumptious Molten Chocolate Cake for dessert. From now to end May, diners can receive 20% rewards on your lunch with your Sands Rewards card.
You won’t find a better deal than the set lunch at Spago. The first international offshoot of Wolfgang Puck’s renowned Beverly Hills restaurant has a three-course menu at a neat S$65++, and comes with a bevy of choices. Choose from the like of the chilled Fin de Claire oysters and Orecchiette with Pork Ragu for the first course, and then the hearty Miso Broiled Ora King Salmon for your second course, served with Japanese pickles, Hijiki Seaweed Rice and Ikura. The entire meal comes to a close with a refreshing serving of Coconut Panna Cotta.
If set menus aren’t your thing, Spago also has an expansive selection of a la carte dishes ready for your choosing. The 20 percent Sands Rewards earnings is also applicable for the a la carte dishes for lunch.
Chef Louis Han has dreamed up a third chapter for his menu here at Nae:um, and to say we’re excited is quite the understatement. This iteration of the menu, Seaside Dreams, presents the memories of the chef’s sun-kissed vacations to the beach during the summer, and explores the food that Koreans eat at coastal towns. The ingredients that will be spotlighted include fresh abalone and grilled coral trout. If you haven’t gotten a taste of the second chapter yet, don’t fret: it’ll be on the menu for lunch from April till the end of summer 2022.
Fresh from his first Michelin star just nine months after taking over the kitchen at Restaurant Art last year, Executive Chef Daniele Sperindio presents his latest degustation menu for diners wanting the best of tradition and modernity. While signatures like Scarpetta remain on the menu, new dishes like the Oro Colato are also bound to impress. Think strands of saffron-infused, 32-yolk taglierini that’s served in a moat of saffron and spanner crab sauce, before being topped with a row of seasonal sea urchins and smattering of liquorice for good measure.
Dim Sum fans, here’s one for you. Xin Cuisine Restaurant has launched a limited edition menu that pays homage to the origins of Dim Sum and Cantonese cuisine. Highlights on the menu include a melt-in-your-mouth Braised Pork Belly with Chinese Wine served with Steamed Bun, as well as other beautiful bites like the Diced Chicken Wrapped with Egg White in Superior Broth and the Deep-fried Dace Ball with Clam Sauce. The menu is available from now till 22 April for lunch only.
Available only from 1 March – 31 May 2022, Oriole Coffee + Bar’s latest seasonal menu comes with crowd favourites and new creations for every discerning diner. Seafood fans will fall in love with the Firecracker Crab Po’boy and the Firecracker Shrimp Po’boy, which sees two buttery brioche buns lavishly stuffed with cajun-spiced crab and prawn. A returning fan favourite? The Snapper Pie, a pan-seared snapper dish that’s cooked with a beautiful white sauce that sits beneath a buttery, flaky pastry.
One-year-old Fukui is exciting the tastebuds of diners with their new menu, this time complete with weekly curated Spring specialities. Diners can expect ingredients like Noresore (young conger eels), Hotaru Ika (firefly squid) and even the rare Ishidai (striped beakfish) on the multi-course omakase menus, bolstered by signature dishes that include the Ise Ebi with Imo Tofu (spiny lobster with homemade yam tofu).
There’s never been a better time to try out the food at Akanoya Robatayaki if you haven’t already. The restaurant, founded in 2008, has recently undergone a revamp in many aspects: the team is now run by Javier Goh, second generation restaurateur of Akashi Group, the restaurant has also been renovated to include private rooms and a bar, and the menu has also been modified. Regulars don’t have to fret, the robotayaki counter and seasonal ingredients are still there, but the team has assembled a brand new à la carte menu to complement the grilled dishes. If you’ve want a couple of recommendations, the Okowa is delightful combination os braised omigyu, glutinous rice and gingko, while the Yaki Imo is a beautiful dessert combination of grilled sweet potato, chestnuts and peach.