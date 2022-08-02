Food news: New private dining experiences, exclusive collaborations and heritage menus

With Singapore steadily opening up and more holidaymakers planning their much-deserved trips abroad, the local dining scene is also stepping up its game to introduce new experiences to diners who are still in town. Read on for all the latest dining news in town.
Kappo destination, Oumi, for instance, is hosting two-day-only, six-hands collaboration with Guest Chef Michael Ryan and Chef John-Paul Fiechtner of Kaarla, featuring produce-forward menus that’ll highlight the best of 1-Arden Food Forest and local markets in Singapore.
Those looking for a learning experience that’s chockfull of heritage, culture, and delicious food to boot can make reservations at Rempapa‘s Private Dining Room, where Chef Damian procures seasonal ingredients to craft a nine-course menu that’s full of surprises.
Read on for the full list.
New private dining experiences, exclusive collaborations and heritage menus
A private dining experience at Rempapa is so much more than just a meal. Here, guests are invited to go on a culinary journey through Singapore’s heritage with forgotten dishes our forefathers used to enjoy. The nine-course menu, made for a minimum of five guests to a maximum of 10 diners, has to be booked at least 10 days in advance, and will use local seasonal produce personally sourced by Chef Damian D’Silva.
You’ll never really know what to expect here; at previous tastings, Chef Damian’s banana heart dish had to be switched to plantains because he couldn’t find the exact ingredient he needed, but it still turned out to be one of our favourites for the night. While you can leave the entire nose-to-tail menu up to the prolific chef (adventurous diners only!), diners can also request for an all Chinese/Malay/Indian cuisine night, or even one that fully focuses on offals or seafood too.
While usual private dining experiences are meant to be cosy affairs, the Chef’s Table at Butcher’s Block is where you’d want to be seen at. Here, you’ll be sat at a long table in the middle of the restaurant, complete with Chef Jordan Keao’s immaculate table-side presentation and a hearty display of food. Here, guests can expect remarkable dishes like the Smoked Sashimi, a cold-smoked duo of fresh Japanese Bluefin Otoro and Hamachi. Another standout for us was the off-menu Suckling Pig, a delightfully roasted seasoned hog that’s been touched with the magic of ten piquant Chinese BBQ spices for an aromatic treat unlike any other.
Singapore’s latest kappo restaurant, Oumi, will be hosting a two-day-only, 6-hands collaboration next month. This rare partnership will see Guest Chef Michael Ryan of 2-hat awarded Provenance in Beechworth in Australia, Resident Chef John-Paul Fiechtner of Kaarla, as well as Christopher Leow, 1-Arden’s Head Farmer from Edible Garden City. The special gastronomic experience will be available for both lunch and dinner on 17 and 18 August, with presentations of new and unexpected ‘nose-to-tail’ dishes of the season. Lunch will see a four-course meal, while diners for dinner can expect a six-course menu.
Take note, seafood fans – Hilton Singapore Orchard’s Estate is hosting a decadent display of lobster and crab delicacies from 5 – 28 August. This means a dazzling medley of dishes celebrating the crustaceans, such as the fresh Maine Lobster and Snow Crab Legs on ice, creamy lobster bisques, Lobster Thermidor, as well as local favourites like Singapore Chilli Crab, Black Pepper Crab and Kam Heong-style Crabs. Of course, the Signature Black Truffle Roasted Duck and other protein-packed dishes will also be available too.
Here’s a new way of taking in the cityscape. A brand new dining experience in the beautiful rooftop garden of Grand Park City Hall is now open to diners on Thursdays and Fridays. Tablescape’s Rooftop Garden Bar & Grill is the perfect place to be for gorgeous sunsets and delicious barbecue platters. Not up for a full meal? Happy Hour promotions are available from 6 – 9pm, with house pour wines and house pour liquors that start at S$8++ and S$10++ respectively,
Is there really anything better than the warm embrace of bread after a meal? We think not. To be honest, we’d have them at any time of the day. Da Paolo has released a special Gula Melaka Coconut Pandan Bun just in time for National Day, in addition to its expanded bread range. Here, layered, the pandan-infused sourdough bun is layered with a desiccated coconut and gula melaka filling, and it’s exactly what you’d imagine a cross between ondeh ondeh and monkey bread would taste like.
For more National Day specials to feast on, head to the link here.