In for a treat: The new restaurants and menus to discover this month

Here’s what new in Singapore this August: A new wellness menu by a Cantonese restaurant, the second restaurant by Malcom Lee and a culinary journey of a chef’s roots.
Pangium
Named after the pangium edule tree that sprouts from the buah keluak seed, Pangium is the second restaurant by chef-owner Malcolm Lee, the man behind the Michelin-starred Candlenut. Situated in The Orangery, a new hilltop building located in the Gallop Extension of the Singapore Botanic Gardens, Pangium boasts lush green views that make you feel like you’re in a luxurious private treehouse in the rainforest. Here, Lee introduces Contemporary Straits cuisine in a tasting menu designed to present familiar flavours in an exploratory way. One of the highlights is the Pang Susi, a Eurasian bun stuffed with pork cheek, candied winter melon and roasted coriander seed. Lee’s version is topped with a sweet and crispy bolo bao (pineapple bun) crust.
“Pangium is about a desire to rediscover our heritage, but this is not a sentimental attempt at preserving or restoring the past. Instead, we ask ourselves how we can approach a dish with a similar mindset as the people who first created it, but prepare it in the context of today so that diners can hopefully connect with it. Pangium is very much part of my personal journey as a chef and as a Singaporean. I see what we do as part of a shared, living culture that is rooted in tradition and continues to adapt and evolve as it grows.” – Chef Malcolm Lee
Yan’s new Wellness Menu
Working together with Zhongjing Traditional Chinese Medicine, Cantonese restaurant Yàn is offering a special Wellness Menu from now until the end of August. Available as six- and eight-course options, these dishes have been crafted with a Traditional Chinese Medicine approach to nourish and balance the body’s vital energy, without sacrificing any flavour. The focus is on ingredients chosen for their beneficial properties, such as mandarin peel to nourish the spleen and lungs, and wolfberry to support the immune system. Enjoy dishes like Crispy Skin Roasted Duck marinated with Dried Mandarin Peel, accompanied by Chinese pancake, cucumber, spring onions and a sauce made with dried Xin Hui mandarin peel.
Born
Housed in a conserved building built circa 1903 that was a depot to rickshaws, Born is a new restaurant by chef-owner Zor Tan, protégé of celebrity chef Andre Chiang, in partnership with 1855 F&B. The Malaysian-born chef comes into his own here, with a menu that takes diners through his culinary journey. A strong sense of storytelling is present throughout the tasting menu, as each dish reveals a part of the chef’s identity, from his humble background to working in top restaurants around the world. Take the eight off-the-menu pickles and snacks served at the start – many of the items were inspired by early memories and his mum’s home-cooking. The Chicken Skin Mille Feuille made with up to 45 layers of crisp chicken skin, roasted eggplant and Beluga hybrid caviar is an ode to Tan’s mother’s fried eggplant and pork belly dish, which she sometimes made with chicken.
IWA 5 Assemblage 3
Created by the former chef de cave at Dom Pérignon Champagne, Richard Geoffroy, IWA 5 was launched in 2020 as an upscale brand of blended sake. After the success of the first two releases, IWA 5 has now introduced Assemblage 3. As with its earlier sakes, palatability and the finish are both key. Balanced, complex and refined, the IWA 5 Assemblage 3 can be appreciated at varying temperatures and also pairs well with bold flavours such as a Peranakan beef rendang. It is available at selected restaurants in Singapore such as Esora, Waku Ghin and Jaan by Kirk Westaway, as well as online at iwa-sake.sg.