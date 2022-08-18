In for a treat: The new restaurants and menus to discover this month

Yan’s new Wellness Menu

Working together with Zhongjing Traditional Chinese Medicine, Cantonese restaurant Yàn is offering a special Wellness Menu from now until the end of August. Available as six- and eight-course options, these dishes have been crafted with a Traditional Chinese Medicine approach to nourish and balance the body’s vital energy, without sacrificing any flavour. The focus is on ingredients chosen for their beneficial properties, such as mandarin peel to nourish the spleen and lungs, and wolfberry to support the immune system. Enjoy dishes like Crispy Skin Roasted Duck marinated with Dried Mandarin Peel, accompanied by Chinese pancake, cucumber, spring onions and a sauce made with dried Xin Hui mandarin peel.

Born

Housed in a conserved building built circa 1903 that was a depot to rickshaws, Born is a new restaurant by chef-owner Zor Tan, protégé of celebrity chef Andre Chiang, in partnership with 1855 F&B. The Malaysian-born chef comes into his own here, with a menu that takes diners through his culinary journey. A strong sense of storytelling is present throughout the tasting menu, as each dish reveals a part of the chef’s identity, from his humble background to working in top restaurants around the world. Take the eight off-the-menu pickles and snacks served at the start – many of the items were inspired by early memories and his mum’s home-cooking. The Chicken Skin Mille Feuille made with up to 45 layers of crisp chicken skin, roasted eggplant and Beluga hybrid caviar is an ode to Tan’s mother’s fried eggplant and pork belly dish, which she sometimes made with chicken.

IWA 5 Assemblage 3

Created by the former chef de cave at Dom Pérignon Champagne, Richard Geoffroy, IWA 5 was launched in 2020 as an upscale brand of blended sake. After the success of the first two releases, IWA 5 has now introduced Assemblage 3. As with its earlier sakes, palatability and the finish are both key. Balanced, complex and refined, the IWA 5 Assemblage 3 can be appreciated at varying temperatures and also pairs well with bold flavours such as a Peranakan beef rendang. It is available at selected restaurants in Singapore such as Esora, Waku Ghin and Jaan by Kirk Westaway, as well as online at iwa-sake.sg.