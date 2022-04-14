In for a treat: New restaurants in Singapore including Nobu, Path and 67 Pall Mall

Singapore’s dining scene is set to get even more exciting this year. These are the hottest new restaurants to check out right now and a couple more to look forward to.

Fiamma

It is no secret that world- renowned chef Mauro Colagreco of three-Michelin-starred restaurant Mirazur adores Singapore. Since his restaurant clinched the title of World’s Best Restaurant in 2019, Colagreco has opened a burger joint Carne here, and pulled off a successful three-month Mirazur pop-up at Mandala Club. Come second quarter of 2022, the chef will launch his brand new restaurant Fiamma at Capella Singapore. Meaning “flame” in Italian, Fiamma will take inspiration from his memories of watching his grandmother cook, coupled with his burning passion for cooking.

Meadesmoore

This new steakhouse turns a spotlight on unusual cuts of beef and other meats sourced from trusted, award-winning premium producers. Try secondary cuts of beef like the Flat Iron, Rib Cap and Zabuton, which present varying levels of gaminess, tenderness and marbling. A cut from the chuck or shoulder of the cow, the Full-Blood Wagyu MS 7/8 Flat Iron is a true crowd-pleaser – tender yet lean and packed with beefy flavour. For starters and small bites, try the Breaded Pig’s Head, made with slow- braised pig’s head meat, coated in breadcrumbs then fried into small nuggets and served with a dip of preserved lemon mayonnaise.

Nobu

Fans of celebrity- favourite Japanese restaurant Nobu will soon no longer need to travel for a taste of chef Nobu Matsuhisa’s creative cuisine combining traditional Japanese cooking with Peruvian flavours. For the first time, Nobu will be opening on the island at Four Seasons Hotel Singapore. While the menu is still in the works, Nobu’s signature dishes will be available, such as the famed Black Cod Miso, Yellowtail Sashimi with Jalapeño and, of course, the world-class sushi. Additionally, the menu will offer special dishes inspired by local flavours and ingredients.

Path

Chef Marvas Ng’s first restaurant is a reflection of his culinary journey, from his training in French fine-dining kitchens and experience in modern European fare, to his Asian upbringing and penchant for East Asian flavours and ingredients. Broadly, Path offers Modern Asian fare and each dish presents a multilayered experience. The Signature Butter-Roasted Herb-Brined French Poulet, for example, requires days of preparation, using a mix of French and East Asian culinary techniques. The fowl is brined for 16 hours in a 5 per cent salt solution infused with Chinese herbs like danggui (angelica root), dangshen (codonopsis) and chuan xiong (Chinese lovage root). Then, it is blanched in a Hong Kong-style mixture of sauces before being left to air-dry for half a day. Once dried, it is coated with butter and roasted to perfection. Fresh vegetable rolls are served alongside the chicken, a combination from Ng’s childhood, as well as a refreshing Hong Kong-style ginger scallion sauce.

67 Pall Mall

After some four years in the making, the Singapore outpost of London-born private members’ wine club 67 Pall Mall finally opens at Shaw Centre. Taking pride of place in the building’s 15,000 sq ft penthouse with a front-row view of Orchard Road, the venue marries superb wine with good food. Members have access to a collection of 5,000 wines, of which 1,000 are available by the glass – presenting the biggest and most diverse wine list in Southeast Asia. A 15-strong sommelier team supports 67 Pall Mall’s head of wine for Asia, who is Master of Wine Richard Hemming. Underlining the club’s focus is its dedication to making fine wine more accessible, thanks to the headquarters’ immense collection and buying power. The first batch of members who visited the club were impressed with its suitability as a networking spot, the quality of its all-day dining dishes, the personal wine collection storage service, the wine pricing (sometimes lower than local retail), the host of upcoming events featuring the likes of Jancis Robinson, and the intimate whisky bar on the second floor.