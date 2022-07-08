4 buzzy new restaurants in Singapore by big name and celebrity chefs

The buzziest restaurant openings of late are by the biggest names in the culinary world. Here’s what to expect at the newest celebrity outposts.
4 new restaurants in Singapore by big name and celebrity chefs:
Four years after the closure of her popular Osteria and Pizzeria Mozza restaurants in Singapore, renowned American chef Nancy Silverton is bringing her hearty, Californian- Italian fare back to our shores. The new 120-seat Osteria Mozza at Hilton Singapore Orchard features classics from the original one-Michelin-starred outpost in Los Angeles as well as new Singapore-exclusive dishes. Only dinner service is available for now, with plans to open for lunch in coming months. Kick off your meal with a curated selection of fresh cheeses and Italian cured meats from the signature mozzarella bar, along with antipasti and salads like Nancy’s Caesar – served deconstructed as a flavourful crostini topped with egg, leeks and anchovy, and lettuce with a bright citrus dressing on the side. The handmade pastas are a must-have, such as the indulgent Fonduta Ravioli in a silky, buttery sauce topped with a 25-year-old balsamic from Modena.
Mauro Colagreco, the legendary chef of three Michelin-starred, World’s 50 Best restaurant Mirazur, has opened Fiamma in Capella Singapore. A salute to the warmth and spirit of Italy, it is the second restaurant Colagreco is opening with the hotel group – the first being Côte at Capella Bangkok. Renowned interior designer André Fu is the brains behind the design of the rustic- modern space, which features hues and textures of the tropics. Start with the Crudo di Gambero Rosso, a zingy red prawn tartare with kumquat and fava beans. A standout among the main courses, the Pescato del Giorno (fresh catch of the day in Italian) is first grilled, then finished in the oven and served with seasonal vegetables, fresh herbs, olives, capers and lashings of lemon juice and fish stock. Cap your meal with the Semifreddo, a riot of a dessert with fresh nougat, nuts, pistachios, fresh almonds, cardamom and seared apricots.
Fans of celebrated chef Tetsuya Wakuda and his two-Michelin-starred restaurant Waku Ghin can expect the same high quality produce and food honouring the integrity of ingredients at his second restaurant Wakuda in Marina Bay Sands, but with a more approachable and flexible dining concept. Diners can choose to order à la carte in the Main Dining Room, Japanese-inspired cocktails at The Bar, or in the future, a refined omakase and private sushi room experience. The à la carte menu features modern Japanese classics that are uncomplicated, allowing the natural flavours of international produce to shine. A case in point is the refreshing cold soba tossed with sweet botan shrimp in truffle sauce, topped with a luxurious serving of briny Oscietra caviar, shaved brown mushrooms and Japanese long green onion. Pick from a stunning selection of wines and sakes to go with your meal, including some specially brewed for chef Tetsuya, such as the Masuizami, Kotobuki Platinum Nama, a Junmai Daiginjo from Toyama prefecture.
In my years as a chef, I’ve often thought to myself, how can I share my food with even more people, yet at the same time, continue to live out my passion and uphold quality that can stand the test of time? With Wakuda, I feel like it’s come full circle. It is a blank canvas for me to dream up new possibilities and showcase the evolution of my work to date. – Chef Tetsuya Wakuda
Celebrity chef and restaurateur Nobu Matsuhisa’s latest outpost in Singapore is set to become one of the city’s hottest dining addresses, as did his other namesake restaurants around the globe. Helmed by executive chef Hideki Maeda, previously the head chef at Nobu London, the branch at Four Seasons Hotel Singapore is the world’s first Nobu to have a chef’s table and an outdoor Japanese garden, which guests walk through before entering the modern, Japanese-style interior. It is also one of the few Nobu restaurants to offer teppanyaki, even in a private dining setting. If you’re new to this culinary institution, order omakase to experience its greatest hits, like the wasabi-tinged Toro Tartare with Caviar; an incredible grilled black cod marinated with miso that melts in your mouth; box-fresh and impossible-to-hate nigiri; and a perfect A5 Japanese wagyu toban yaki. Sake is a natural choice here, and we’re partial to the variety of Hokusetsu sakes made exclusively for Nobu by the Hokusetsu Brewy on Sado Island in Japan. Those in the mood for cocktails will find delightful concoctions that go down easy – like the eye-catching Nobu Soju Dragon made with the restaurant’s own soju, dragon fruit, elderflower and lemon.