4 buzzy new restaurants in Singapore by big name and celebrity chefs

Celebrity chef and restaurateur Nobu Matsuhisa’s latest outpost in Singapore is set to become one of the city’s hottest dining addresses, as did his other namesake restaurants around the globe. Helmed by executive chef Hideki Maeda, previously the head chef at Nobu London, the branch at Four Seasons Hotel Singapore is the world’s first Nobu to have a chef’s table and an outdoor Japanese garden, which guests walk through before entering the modern, Japanese-style interior. It is also one of the few Nobu restaurants to offer teppanyaki, even in a private dining setting. If you’re new to this culinary institution, order omakase to experience its greatest hits, like the wasabi-tinged Toro Tartare with Caviar; an incredible grilled black cod marinated with miso that melts in your mouth; box-fresh and impossible-to-hate nigiri; and a perfect A5 Japanese wagyu toban yaki. Sake is a natural choice here, and we’re partial to the variety of Hokusetsu sakes made exclusively for Nobu by the Hokusetsu Brewy on Sado Island in Japan. Those in the mood for cocktails will find delightful concoctions that go down easy – like the eye-catching Nobu Soju Dragon made with the restaurant’s own soju, dragon fruit, elderflower and lemon.