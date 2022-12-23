Count down to 2023 with fireworks at these New Year’s Eve dinners

Festive food meets fireworks at these restaurants, which are serving lavish New Year’s Eve dinners.

Based around Marina Bay, these dining establishments offer views of the light show combined with curated menus. At Marina Bay Sands, Ce La Vi presents an ingredient-driven feast of contemporary Asian flavours, and Spago unfolds a spread of seafood and champagne.

At Level33, their five-course menu includes access to the caviar and oyster bar, while Altro Zafferano presents celebratory Italian dishes with truffle. Kaarla brings the taste of Australian coastal cuisine to the 51st floor, and 665°F steakhouse serves charcoal-grilled wagyu and caviar-topped lobster.

Closer to the ground, Saint Pierre has a luxe eight-course meal featuring their signatures and other premium ingredients, while Caffe Fernet has curated a menu of classy Italian fare with free-flow cocktails.

(Hero and feature images credit: Altro Zafferano)

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Singapore

New Year’s Eve dinners with fireworks