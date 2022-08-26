Park Bench Deli will host a Japanese-themed pop-up this weekend

Park Bench Deli is serving up a Japan-soaked Sunday when they host roving Australian restaurant Nama and Hong Kong-based Sake Central and Sunday’s Spirits this Sunday.

The Telok Ayer sandwich shop will play host to Geoff Marett, owner and cofounder of pop-up Melbourne restaurant Nama, and Elliot Faber of Sunday’s Spirits and Sake Central from 1pm to 6pm on 28 August 2022, who will be bringing Japanese flavours, sakes, highballs, cocktail slushies, and beer.

Marett was formerly of Hong Kong’s Yardbird, a one-Michelin-starred modern Japanese izakaya and bar, before opening Nama in the Victorian capital. Known for their Japanese influenced dishes made from local ingredients, Nama also created a range of sauces including their popular hot sauce made from Victorian red chilli, mandarin kosho, miso, and yuzu.

Faber still heads the beverage programme at Yardbird and is the cofounder of Sunday’s Spirits, which works with Japanese beverage producers on their house range of whiskies, sakes, and shochu. The certified sake educator also runs the restaurants Sake Central and Awa Awa in Hong Kong, and is the author of “Sake: The History, Stories and Craft of Japan’s Artisanal Breweries.”

The menu for the Park Bench Deli pop up is still pending, but from Nama’s Instagram posts, recent creations include mushroom katsu and Peking duck sandos. Faber will be pouring a selection of Sake Central bottles as well as Sunday Whisky highballs, Suntory beer, and a boozy slushy made with Fernet Hunter bitter liqueur and Codigo tequila.

The event starts at 1pm, and is walk-in only. Following the collaboration with PBD, Marett will team up with Amy’s Wine Bar on 9 September and No Sleep Club on a later date.

Nama, Sunday Spirits, and Sake Central @ Park Bench Deli

28 August 2022, 1pm – 6pm

Walk ins only

Park Bench Deli is located at 179 Telok Ayer St, Singapore 068627.

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Singapore