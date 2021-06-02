Asia’s best pastry chef shows us how to make peanut butter cookies

Peanut butter cookies are nothing new in our kitchens.
Yet, you’ll find that every family has their own little recipe, tweaked to be slightly different than others to be distinctly theirs with every bite. Think golden brown, nutty discs with perfectly crisp edges, dunked into a tall glass of cold milk on a Saturday morning — that’s the stuff of dreams.
Last month, we managed to speak to Singaporean Angela Lai of Taipei’s two-Michelin-starred Taïrroir, also known as Asia’s Best Pastry Chef of 2021 about her signature desserts and her journey in the culinary world. We also managed to sneak in a question for her recipe for this comforting bake.
Below, the recipe for Angela’s peanut butter cookies.
What you’ll need:
- 170g Sugar
- 150g Brown Sugar
- 250g Butter
- 250g Peanut Butter
- 400g Cake Flour
- 10g Baking Powder
Directions:
- Mix well butter and both types of sugar.
- Add in peanut butter and mix till well
- Sift flour and baking powder together. Add dry ingredients into wet ingredients.
- Mix well and chill dough for at least 8 hours.
- Pre-heat oven at 180°C and weigh chilled dough at 50g per piece.
- Bake cookies until golden brown, approximately 15 minutes.
- Cool cookies on a rack and enjoy!
(Image: Priscilla Du Preez on Unsplash)