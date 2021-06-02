Asia’s best pastry chef shows us how to make peanut butter cookies

Peanut butter cookies are nothing new in our kitchens.

Yet, you’ll find that every family has their own little recipe, tweaked to be slightly different than others to be distinctly theirs with every bite. Think golden brown, nutty discs with perfectly crisp edges, dunked into a tall glass of cold milk on a Saturday morning — that’s the stuff of dreams.

Last month, we managed to speak to Singaporean Angela Lai of Taipei’s two-Michelin-starred Taïrroir, also known as Asia’s Best Pastry Chef of 2021 about her signature desserts and her journey in the culinary world. We also managed to sneak in a question for her recipe for this comforting bake.

Below, the recipe for Angela’s peanut butter cookies.