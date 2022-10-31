facebook

Martell launches Perfect Pairing, a series of special gastronomical experiences

By jethrokang
31 Oct 2022
Martell launches Perfect Pairing, a series of special gastronomical experiences
Wine & Dine
Martell launches Perfect Pairing, a series of special gastronomical experiences

Cognac is more than just your father’s drink, as Martell wants to prove by teaming up with leading Singapore restaurants for these dinners.

The Perfect Pairing by Martell event aims to position cognac as a culinary ingredient by showcasing its use in various cuisines and cocktails, which are available at 11 restaurants from now till 18 December.

These establishments include Yan’s Dining, Taste Paradise, Corduroy Palace, and the Michelin-starred Table 65, which will be serving set menus that include pairings of different cognac styles.

From left: Caviar & Hokkaido Scallop with Honey Whole Grain Mustard Dressing infused with Martell Cordon Bleu from Madame Fan, and Hee Peow Soup served with a shot of Martell Cordon Bleu at Good Graces. (Image credit: Martell)

At upscale Cantonese restaurant Madame Fan, chef Pak Chee Yit infuses Martell Cordon Bleu into wholegrain honey mustard, which becomes the dressing for caviar and Hokkaido scallops. Braised pumpkin rice is cooked with Martell Noblige and served with steamed soon hock.

For zoologist-turn-Good Graces chef Grace Kee, she pours a shot of Martell Cordon Bleu into her hee peow soup to draw out the broth’s aromas. Kee also uses Martell VSOP to flavour the curry sauce in her curried banana fritters with assam pork belly bao.

Similarly, chef Eugenia Ong of Table at 7 employs Martell Cordon Bleu in her milky fish broth to concentrate the flavours. An infusion of Martell VSOP brings an additional element to her flambéed crepe Suzette with dark chocolate ganache.

Table at 7’s milky fish broth with Martell Cordon Bleu (Image credit: Martell)

The set dinners are priced from S$198++ to S$488++ per person, depending on the restaurant. Some sets require a minimum of two diners to order. Check out Martell’s website for more details and the full list of participating establishments.

Perfect Pairing by Martell

Now till 18 December 2022

Prices start from S$198++ per person

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Singapore.

DINING Restaurants COGNAC cocktails bars food drinks

jethrokang

Never miss an update

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest updates.

No Thanks
You’re all set

Thank you for your subscription.