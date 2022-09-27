Here’s where to find the best goreng pisang in Singapore

Bananas come in all shapes and sizes, but the best way to have them? Battered and deep fried. Which is why we’ve scoured the island for the best goreng pisang in Singapore.
What’s there not to love? Literally translated to “fried banana:, goreng pisang is a popular Southeast-Asian street food that’s hugely popular in Malaysia, Indonesia, and of course, Singapore. The snack, which can be eaten at any time of the day, comprises a thin layer of batter that forms a crispy golden layer after it’s deep fried, encasing an explosion of sweet, hot, and gooey banana as soon as you bite into it.
The best part? The fact that you’re essentially eating fruit will be enough to convince you that it’s still good for you — albeit probably more mentally than physically. The snack is so well-loved, that many stalls have gotten creative with their deep fried offerings, so you’ll also find variations such as tapioca, nian gao (sweet rice cake), and sweet potato – perfect if you can’t decide.
But don’t worry, we’re not counting calories today either. In no particular, read on for our favourite locales to get the crispy treat in Singapore.
Where to find the best goreng pisang in Singapore:
Million Star Fried Banana never fails us — the batter is thin while still retaining a crispy bite, even after a couple of hours. Besides the sweet banana that’s constantly freshly fried to keep up with orders, the chempedak is also a popular option here. Take note that Changi Village Hawker Centre is undergoing renovations from now to mid November 2002.
(Image credit: ivanbotakyong via Instagram)
Easties aren’t strangers to 12 Goreng Pisang King. You’ll find a constant throng of hungry people waiting for their orders here at just about any time of day, but you can bet it’s worth the wait. Truth be told, we love coming here for their epok epok, but we’ll never miss a grabbing a bag of goreng pisang either.
(Image credit: @tamjiakdayout via Instagram)
Vegetarian stall Geylang Lor 20 Banana Fritters is famed for their old school banana fritters, and to say we’re addicted to the combination of creamy banana and crispy batter is quite the understatement. The batter can get a little hard after the fritters left out too long, so be sure to savour it as soon as you can. For more stalls to visit at Old Airport Road Food Centre, click here.
(Image credit: @ediblesquares via Instagram)
Banana-centric cafe, Crazy Nana, gets most of their bananas from the owner’s own farm in Batu Pahat Malaysia, so you can be sure that quality is of utmost importance here. The golden brown banana fritters are served with a unique chilli padi and kecap manis concoction, creating a spicy, savoury kick to the snack that you might take some time getting used to. We promise it’s worth it though.
(Image credit: @crazynana.delights via Instagram)
For something a little different, head straight to Pisang Keju Batam SG. The bananas are sliced to create more crunch with every bite, and topped with sweet kecap manis and chilli for a spicy twist. The chocolate option is great for those with a sweet tooth, as you’ll find a lavish serving of condensed milk, chocolate sauce, and chocolate rice sprinkled on top of the fritters.
(Image credit: @velvetliz87 via Instagram)
The batter at Boon Pisang Goreng (Long House) leans more towards the airy side, with every mouthful similar to that of Japanese tempura. They are a tad bit more expensive compared to other stalls on this list, but the wafer-thin crunch and sweet, creamy centre makes it all worth it. Other popular deep fried goodies to get here include the nian gao, cempedak, and tapioca.
(Image credit: @suetyyy via Instagram)
As you can probably tell from the image, Toa Payoh Lucky Pisang Raja isn’t messing around when it comes to the sizes of their fried banana fritters. The warm banana flesh is less goeey and creamy than many other locales – perhaps due to its thicker batter – but its the perfect option for those who like a bit more crunch to their snack.
(Image credit: Toa Payoh Lucky Pisang Raja via Facebook)