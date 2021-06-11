I’m seated comfortably at Thevar, a modern Indian restaurant along buzzing Keong Saik Road. Tonight, it houses Arang, a modern Malay pop-up by chef Nurl Asyraffie Bin Mohamed Shukor.

The dishes arrive deftly presented; each small plate as delicate and contemporary as the other. Their refined appearance – typical of European fine dining cuisine – belie their exuberant flavours.

Keropok lekor, a traditional fish cracker snack, is piled with cubes of hamachi belly doused in an aioli of budu, an anchovy fermented sauce. Kuih berlauk, a traditional savoury pancake with minced ground meat, is liberally topped with crab fat, uni and caviar.

This is a far cry from traditional Malay dishes – Asyraffie is one of a handful of young Malay contemporaries spotlighting their food cultures, passed down from ancestral lines, through nuanced and diverse portrayals. Their aim? To break stereotypes and highlight a cuisine that has often been ignored and appropriated.

The plates Asyraffie serves before me are delicate and refined. Gratifyingly, despite their modern presentation and decadent ingredients, the flavours remain distinctively Malay. His renditions are engineered to suit a cocktail-swigging crowd, a parallel path inspired by his mentor and Thevar co-owner chef Mano.

“I want to put Malay food on the map. It’s as good, tasty, and can be presented in the same way as French, Spanish and Italian cuisine. Our flavours are there but no one has ever done this before,” he says.

Indeed, it begs the question, especially in a foodie city like Singapore: Why has it taken this long for Malay food to be so celebrated?