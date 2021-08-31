Now that dine-in is back on the agenda (hooray for fully vaxxed folks!), we’re plotting much-missed meals at our favourite restaurants and making plans to discover new ones.

Good news if you’re seeking out fresh concepts: Raffles City is giving us plenty reasons to visit – and revisit – with the addition of not one, but four new establishments to its already buzzing dining directory. Get acquainted with their offerings ahead:

Milkfish (#B1-44F)

Taking its name after the fish that is widely consumed in Taiwan and the Philippines, this casual 45-seater diner serves soul-hugging seafood soup that is slow-cooked sans MSG, dairy and preservatives. Its signature soup base, created in collaboration with local brand Áo Broth, is made with milkfish’s gelatinous belly fat and fresh clams for a creamy consistency and a delicate, sweet flavour. Feeling fancy? Opt for the Premium Soup Set with half lobster, whole abalone and scallops. There’s also a grilled milkfish set, which comes with a mini bowl of the signature soup with tofu and vegetables, rice or noodles, two sides and a tomato plum soda. Cap off your “souper” affair with some handcrafted sweets like the assorted mochi, Osmanthus jelly, mango sago and a peach gum dessert.

The Providore (#01-22A)

Like all of The Providore’s outlets, its latest offspring has a modern-industrial look, made cosier with indoor greenery, and an all-day café menu that includes familiar breakfast plates, hearty sandwiches and healthy mains. There’s, of course, coffee in all its forms, as well as a selection of wines, craft beers and cocktails. As part of The Providore’s sustainability efforts, the Raffles City branch has partnered with premium water filtration system Nordaq to reduce single-use glass and carbon emissions from bottle transportation. Premium, free-flow, still and sparkling water is available at $2 per pax, of which a dollar will go towards the funding and planting of The Providore Forest.

Tipsy Flamingo (#01-17A)

Tipsy Collective – the group behind a slew of successful gastrobars including Tipsy Penguin, Lady Wu and O/T Bar – has roped in local celebrity husband-and-wife Pierre Png and Andrea De Cruz for its latest beach-themed outfit at Raffles City. Inspired by the ‘80s, the restaurant features a colourful retro-futuristic interior, complete with pink walls, French bistro chairs, neon signs and an Insta-worthy wall art filled with quirky illustrations. The menu is local-fusion with a Tipsy spin; think a satisfying lobster and crabmeat roll, waygu beef cubes and abalone kombu pasta. Cocktails here are just as fun as its décor, with tantalising names like Coco-not Chanel, Steady Pom P P and Violetta’s Gin Spot.

Yu Ba Fang (#B1-54)

Dumpling fans will be thrilled with the arrival of this renowned Chongqing-based franchise, which reportedly sells over a hundred million of its delicious parcels across its outlets worldwide every year. Opened just earlier this month, the takeaway kiosk – also Yu Ba Fang’s first outlet outside of China – offers a range of freshly made, precisely crafted pan-fried and boiled dumplings, alongside other Taiwanese dishes such as minced pork rice, tea eggs and hot and sour soup, It has already drawn queues on the first week of its launch, so be prepared to wait to get a taste.

Bring on the perks

Supersize your rewards when you dine at Raffles City. From now till September 26, earn 5X STAR$® when you spend $5 to $120 at participating F&B tenants. Spend more than $120 to receive bonus $10 eCapitaVoucher.

Limited to same-day accumulated receipts. All rewards available in limited quantity. Other conditions apply.

(Main and featured image: Tipsy Flamingo)