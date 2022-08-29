Restaurant review: Gear up for a good time at Zén, one of Singapore’s most outstanding dining experiences

I had heard about the long meals at Zén, but when I left the three-Michelin-starred restaurant at nearly 5pm after a lunch that started at noon, I was genuinely surprised. My experience was so enjoyable that I hardly noticed the day go by.

Things already started off on the right note when I walked in to Queen’s Don’t Stop Me Now playing – a sign we were about to have a good time. And the hits, mostly from the 60s to 80s, just kept coming – so much so that my dining partner and I found we couldn’t help but sing along every now and then. We learn the feel-good playlist here is curated by chef-owner Björn Frantzén and is identical to the one at Zén’s sister restaurant Restaurant Frantzén in Stockholm, Sweden.

The music is just one aspect of the whole Zén experience that makes guests feel both relaxed and at home, yet incredibly spoiled. Given that it is a highly lauded establishment – one that retained its three Michelin stars for the second year in a row and ranked No.70 on the World’s 50 Best Restaurants 2022 extended list – expectations are inevitably sky-high. And yet, Zén still finds ways to amaze.

For instance, the exceptional hospitality. Certainly, this is expected, but what I experienced at Zén was not simply sophisticated service and attention to detail. Instead, it felt like true luxury; elegant yet not at all starchy – carried out with ease, warmth and finesse.

It helps that Zén has a whopping 44–person crew. On a Thursday afternoon, there are almost as many floor staff as diners. Each member of the team comes across as knowledgeable and engaging as the next, and were always happy to indulge any questions and banter.

Everyone also looks genuinely happy to be here. At Zén, there is a three-day weekend policy to take care of the staff’s wellbeing. It is progressive, and undoubtedly rare, in an industry known for its long, demanding hours and high-pressure environment.

It must also explain the restaurant’s popularity with single diners. We noticed one at our lunch seating and were told by the staff that they tend to get a few every week; some come with a book for the long meal, and some come with conversation. The team have an astute understanding of how much to engage each diner without being overbearing.

And I haven’t even mentioned the food. Zén’s menu changes five times a year, and currently, the new dishes focus on seasonal autumn and winter Swedish flavours as well as premium Japanese ingredients. The same menu is served for both lunch and dinner, so all diners get the same signature Zén experience.

Despite this tasting menu spanning five canapes, nine dishes, and three post-dessert snacks, I was thankfully (and surprisingly) not rolling out the door by the end of it. I put this down to the flawless pacing of each course, as well as Frantzén’s style of Japanese-inspired, modern Nordic-French cuisine. Compared to richer, traditional European cuisines, the use of acid was more prevalent here, in balancing fat and creating light yet dishes. Executive chef Tristin Farmer describes it as “a balance of high fat and high acid”.

The dining experience at Zén also involves moving through three spaces in the standalone building, starting from The Kitchen on the ground floor for canapes, then going upstairs to The Dining Room for the main meal, followed by more desserts and drinks in The Living Room on the top floor.

Each of the five canapes was prepared à la minute and served individually so it can be enjoyed at its freshest. Every bite was complex, well thought out and whetted my appetite for the meal to come.

In the main dining room, there is an option of alcoholic or non-alcoholic pairing, or a mixed pairing, which I went with. General manager and beverage director, Aaron Jacobson, does an exquisite job with this, offering some unique wines and spirits such as Ellyeop Pyunjoo, a premium Korean liquor. Light, milky and slightly sour, this paired superbly with the briny Chawanmushi dish, made with razor clam, ensui uni, coriander and whey dashi.

Another great pairing was the restaurant’s signature onion soup with almond and liquorice accompanied by Tamagawa Time Machine 88, a sake made exclusively for Zén. The house made non-alcoholic pairings were just as impressive, including fermented juices made with peas, wheatgrass, apples and vanilla. Each beverage complemented the accompanying dish.

After our nine courses, we’re led up to the Living Room where we are invited to have tea or coffee, before enjoying a fresh Japanese fruit platter of musk melon, mango and shine muscat grapes. And just when I think it’s the end of the meal, hot and crisp heart-shaped matcha waffles are brought to the table. Dubbed the Waffle Party, these are served with three spreads, and the promise of an unlimited number of waffles. The team tells us the record to beat is six waffles and as lovely as they were, I knew I would regret having more than two.

True enough, the team surprises us once more with one last sweet – mini pistachio and matcha macarons. With that, my lunch at Zén finally concludes, and I realise nearly five hours have gone by. It was time well spent on one of the most original, outstanding dining experiences I’ve ever had, and I leave dreaming of my next visit and how many more waffles I can eat then.

From September 2022, Zén will offer lunch service on Tuesdays, in addition to lunch from Thursdays to Saturdays, and dinner from Wednesdays to Saturdays.

Zén is located at 41 Bukit Pasoh Road.

