Restaurant review: Kakushin serves omakase with a little twist and a lot of heart

Meaning ‘innovation’, Kakushin is Singapore’s newest omakase restaurant. It’s helmed by a duo keenly passionate on highlighting the best seasonal Japanese produce.

Behind the counter is Chef Chan, who wields decades of experience from restaurants such as Tatsu Sushi at Chijmes and Akashi. He clearly loves what he does, as he happily regales you with tales of the produce that Kakushin uses, and will show you pictures from his book of seafood.

Maggie Lai, founder of the restaurant, says: “With Kakushin, our aim is to showcase the best of what Japan can offer with an imaginative twist.” While it is traditional in its omakase formula , we’re told that the pair enjoy experimenting with sauces and fermentation (fun fact: Kakushin makes its own ponzu and shoyu sauces; these take up to seven days of fermentation).

Our first hint of that is the housemade plum wine, also known as umeshu. Sweet and tart, it is typically served as an aperitif but it became our accompaniment all night. For tonight, we enjoy the seven-course Autumn menu.

A host of appetisers arrive, including a cold salad featuring Mozuku seaweed from Okinawa and Awabi, or abalone, served with a liver sauce that looked and even tasted like matcha. We also had the Uni toast, a more-ish snack with micro tomatoes and wasabi cream.

Then came a medley of seasonal, assorted sashimi, which included fatty tuna belly and a blue fish that had been rolled with uni. A particular standout is the tail fin of the Amadai fish, that Chef Chan says was caught instead of farmed.

Fried to a perfect crisp, the entire fillet is salted, and is eaten with scales on. It’s served with a ginger flower, which offers piquant notes and a hint of sweetness . We’re served the Snow Crab chawanmushi next; the smooth custard going down a treat with the accompanying truffle sauce.

Presented in buttery, tender morsels, the Chargrilled A5 Kagoshima Wagyu lives up to its exquisite marbling. It’s plated with an assortment of things: an aromatic truffle balsamic sauce, wasabi, salt and a little rice popcorn. Have the beef on its own first to enjoy its natural flavours before dipping it into anything else.

I would have left happy by then, but we continue with the Nigiri sushi. There’s torched koi, scallop with beluga caviar and slivers of kinmedai fish. But the highlight is the ‘Big Mac’, a giant spoonful of three layers, comprising totoro, tuna, goose liver and uni.Dinner ends on a light note with a seafood broth of collagen soup, made from fish bones boiled for five hours.

Tucked away at Scotts Square, this restaurant is ideal for date nights and cosy meals with friends. Omakase restaurants rarely disappoint and Kakushin aces its menu — if not for the food, but for its impeccable, friendly service too.

Kakushin, 6 Scotts Road, #02-03,Scotts Square, Singapore 228209