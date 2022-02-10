Restaurant review: Koal by Les Amis raises the steaks for grilled meats

Koal, a new steakhouse by the Les Amis Group, melds diverse grilling traditions for platefuls of meat and seafood best enjoyed with plenty of sharing plates.

It’s young, decidedly hip (judging by the slogan neon signs at least) and has the chops to prove its mettle as the newest name under the restaurant group. Helmed by Head Chef Jun Xiang, previously from Indigo Blue Kitchen, Koal combines East Asian with Western flavours and the use of the Konro grill. We swing by at lunch to try its all-day and dinner menu.

An assortment of starters promptly arrives at the table including a fluffy, bacon-sprinkled, pull apart bread best eaten smeared with the sour cream and chive butter. Have the scallion salad throughout the meal. Its mild onion taste and hint of drizzled sesame oil goes down a treat, offering a light palate cleanser to pair with the meats. Other sharing plates are perfectly piquant like the chunky salmon sashimi bathed in a pool of coriander and green chilli. The red skin potato salad with mentaiko mayo and shallots served with soft, molten eggs, and topped with tobiko offers an umami take on the creamy dish.

We have the meats next, which are only served at dinner. A salmon with kimchi butter sauce has us going back for seconds and thirds. The richness of the butter mellows the kimchi’s punchy tang, simultaneously mellowing the salmon’s brininess. Grilled kale that sits atop adds crunch; in place of the leaves’ familiar bitter notes is a subtle sweetness.

The Hanging Tender (180 grams) is everything a good steak should be: tender, smoky with charred edges and best eaten with just a sprinkle of salt. Otherwise have it with a little sauce. Take your pick from the Yakiniku No Tare with Confit Garlic, Whole Grain Mustard Cream Sauce and the crowd favourite of Sesame Chimichurri.

Still got room? The Makgeolli & Strawberries is a refreshing end to the meal, while the Freshly Fried Donuts (options of cheesecake mousse and raspberry coulis or nutella and banana mousse) will send you to the edge, but in a good way.

Koal, 1 Scotts Road, 03 – 09 / 10 / 11 Shaw Centre, Singapore 228208