Restaurant review: Shinsora at Odeon Towers is an omakase sushi concept that really delivers

Experience has taught me not to judge a book by its cover.

American chefs can make great pizzas (Mark Icano of Lucali and Nancy Silverton of Pizzeria Mozza). Australian chefs can put out spectacular French food (think Shannon Bennett of Vue de Monde). Malaysian chefs can also do amazing omakase.

Shinsora, a cosy 10-seater hiding within Standing Sushi Bar (only a SafeEntry code at the entrance betrays what lies inside), is a case in point. Labouring behind the counter are Malaysia-born Sky Tai Koon Siang and Leon Yap. Both are World Sushi Cup Champions. In 2018, Sky nabbed the title for his flame-seared shima-aji (striped jack) Edomae sushi, topped with house-cured daikon, yuzu miso paste, caviar and gold leaf. The following year, Leon won the judges’ votes with a decadent hand roll (more like a sushi taco) with minced Nagasaki tuna belly, pickled radish, shaved dried fermented tuna, Kaluga Hybrid caviar and uni. Yes, they sound ostentatious — I mean, there’s gold leaf and expensive seafood — but these are, as evidenced by their awards, exquisite pieces of “high” sushi that will make your toes curl.

The winning works are part of the Sora menu, which features seven courses and nine pieces of sushi. It’s structured into three chapters (scan the QR code in front of you to read): Chapter I consists of a seasonal appetiser box, sashimi and a cooked dish; Chapter II is all sushi; and Chapter III is dessert. Sora, meaning “sky” in Japanese, started off magnificently, with a medley of ivory shell in sweet dashi sauce, cherry tomato with dancing mushrooms also in dashi sauce, and white baby shrimps with uni.

That was followed by slices of scallop, sea bream, golden eye snapper, fatty bluefin tuna, and mackerel with seasoned sesame. On the side is a shallow dish of housemade soy sauce, which we were invited to sprinkle the shiso flower on the plate for a hint of aroma. The perfect harmony of the delicate and umami, the soft and the tensed, the clean and the rich, are all present in this raw fish platter. I’d eat it everyday, if I could. There was also an impressive bowl of chawanmushi, which is covered with seaweed and topped with two firefly squids. Steam egg custard never tasted so good.

And then there’s the marvellous sushi. In my mind, the good stuff is all about the rice, which should be just warm and subtly vinegared, each grain just barely clinging on to the next. The little pillows coming out of the chefs’ hands are that — and more. Made with whole-grain sasanishiki rice, every single one of them falls apart in the mouth without a bite. The grains are also slightly bigger and rounder than what I’m used to, demanding for attention as you chomp down and swallow. All nine pieces — grunt fish, halfbeak, flounder with liver, medium fatty tuna, ark shell, shoyu-marinated tuna, binchotan-scorched ootoro, uni, and pregnant mantis shrimp, if you’re keen to know — shimmer with absolute brilliance. Sky’s and Leon’s attention to detail are incredible — and not just with the food; they’ll even place each sushi on the plate in a way that fits your natural dexterity (whether you’re a right- or left-hander).

I love the rice so much that when the Miyazaki A5 wagyu sirloin arrives resting atop an onsen egg, I request for grains. If you adore beef, this is the moment the heavens open up and you hear the angels sing. Then, to mark the end of the savoury course, we have a comforting bowl of light fish collagen soup to hug our souls. At the end there’s Gyokuro tea (a separate order), fruits (sweet, sweet musk melon), sweet omelette, a splendid Nama chocolate and sakura-flavoured Japanese candy. That’s not all. After brewing tea, the chefs hand us a maki roll that’s packed with the tea leaves. It’s not my favourite thing in this entire Sora experience, but it’s still an unexpected send-off.

I’m accustomed to hearing people tell me that I have the best job in the world, having eaten like royalty throughout the past decade. Sure, there has been sublime, unforgettable and life-changing meals, but we also trudge through a lot of mediocre dishes, and persist despite the sourness and bloatedness that inevitably comes with eating too much. Shinsora, thankfully, belongs to the former, serving a reminder that, indeed, I do have one of the best jobs in the world.

Shinsora, #01-04 Odeon Towers, 331 North Bridge Road, Singapore 188720. Open on Tuesdays to Sundays with one seating at 7pm.

(All images: Shinsora)