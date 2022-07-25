Restaurants in Singapore with National Day menus, from buffets to fine dining

Singapore is turning a sprightly 57 years old. Celebrate National Day at these nine restaurants serving menus ranging from buffets to fine dining with a local touch.

At Straits Kitchen, they are rolling out a spread of Malay, Indian, Chinese, and Middle Eastern dishes made with sustainable ingredients and fresh produce from local farms, as Racines offers unlimited rojak, popiah, laksa salmon gravlax, and kueh pie tee.

Rempapa chef Damian D’Silva teams up with two chefs to serve a four-hands Chinese and Indian feast, and Saint Pierre delivers a six-course modern French meal with regional flavours. At Akayona, savour an all-Singaporean omakase menu that combines Japanese ingredients with homegrown dishes.

Then there are special food and drinks by Binary, Yàn, Da Paolo, and The Gyu Bar, which are offering Singapore-inspired dim sum to a Milo-Manhattan cocktail. See below for more.

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Singapore

Restaurants in Singapore with National Day menus