10 takeaway Christmas meals for festive feasting at home

Continuing on our Christmas coverage for this year is a look at some takeaway festive meals.

As always, turkey is at the top of the list. Highlights include a roasted turkey crown from Meadesmoore, braised Teochew-style bird from Goodwood Park Hotel, and Sofitel’s truffle butter version. For other forms of poultry, Pan Pacific’s Hai Tien Lo is offering Cantonese roast duck, and Fairmont uses wood fire to cook a chicken.

Beef also gets the nod this festive season. Colony Bakery at The Ritz-Carlton is rolling out wagyu beef wellington, and JW Marriott dresses their signature prime rib with rosemary rub and garlic crumble. For seafood, Fairmont encrusts a baked salmon fillet in pistachio and herbs, and JW Marriott presents salmon in a wellington. Pork arrives as a triple-glazed honey ham from Parkroyal, as well as Pan Pacific’s smoked gammon ham. Many of these roasts are sold as a bundle, while others can be purchased individually. Like your meats with fresh produce? Restaurant JAG spotlights seasonal vegetables alongside its festive offerings.

Many of these places are offering early bird discounts that end soon, so get your orders in fast.

10 best takeaway Christmas meals

