Taste of Tradition: George Anachorlis of Capella Singapore shares a Greek almond olive oil cake recipe

Heritage foods are a crucial part of our vibrant culinary scene as they are representative of our culture and identities. Annabel Tan speaks to four chefs about their favourite traditional recipes and the importance of preserving them.

It is often the simple pleasures in life that bring the most joy. For executive pastry chef of Capella Singapore, George Anachorlis, this holds true with a particular afternoon snack and ritual he grew up with in Greece.

“In Greek culture, people often gather for an afternoon coffee and we always accompany it with a piece of cake or cookies,” says the chef, who is from Thessaloniki, the second biggest Greek city after Athens. “I remember this Almond Olive Oil Cake being on the kitchen table’s cake stand since I was kid. It was our afternoon snack with a glass of milk for my sisters and myself, or with a cup of coffee for my parents.”

The recipe was handed over to his mother and aunt from his grandmother, and is prepared with simple ingredients that are commonly found in all Greek households, such as yoghurt, almonds and extra virgin olive oil. Since learning it, he has not tweaked the original recipe.

However, in addition to baking this cake to share with friends, the pastry chef has also used the recipe as a base to create new pastries like Lemon Blueberry Almond Olive Oil Cupcakes and Apricot Pistachio Pie. “It is always an interesting experiment to develop a cake with new products that still reflect your culture and, in the process, produce something beautiful. This will allow us to have our own contribution to tradition and create new recipes that can possibly be called ‘heritage recipes’ for our grandchildren,” he says.

“Food is a part of each country’s history and culture. Preserving heritage recipes is a safeguard to protect one’s culture and heritage. I believe it is our responsibility to preserve our roots and hand them over to next generation.”

CHEF GEORGE’S ALMOND OLIVE OIL CAKE

Ingredients

100g eggs

12g orange zest

5g lemon zest

50g milk

120g extra virgin olive oil 100g Greek yoghurt 250g ground almond 200g sugar

100g flour

10g baking powder

10g vanilla extract

Method

• Mix the eggs, orange and lemon zest, milk, olive oil, Greek yoghurt, ground almonds, sugar, flour, baking powder and vanilla extract in a large bowl until combined.

• Set aside to chill for 2 hours.

• Brush a 20cm cake mould or baking tray with olive oil and pour in the cake mixture.

• Sprinkle some roasted almond flakes on top and bake at 160°C for 45 mins.

