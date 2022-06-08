Taste of Tradition: Morsels’ Petrina Loh shares her Heng Hwa Pah Mee recipe

At her restaurant Morsels, chef Petrina Loh has built a repertoire of nourishing, sharing dishes in her style of innovative Asian Fusion cuisine.

Her food is created with a strong produce-driven focus and utilises some age-old methods like fermentation, curing, as well as an understanding of traditional Chinese medicine (TCM). Preserving these traditions as well as heritage recipes is important to the chef, who shares a recipe for Heng Hwa Pah Mee passed down from her paternal grandmother.

“Most Heng Hwa families would know this dish,” she says, referring to people hailing from Putian in east Fujian, China. “My paternal grandmother used to cook it on the first day of Chinese New Year and on birthdays. I learnt how to make it from her, verbally, and I wrote the recipe down. She demonstrated the vegetarian version as she became vegan, but told me what the regular version was like.”

Due to the difficulty of finding some of the authentic ingredients for this recipe, Loh does not cook it as often as she would like. For instance, the pah mee used is handmade and difficult to source. As an alternative, Loh sometimes uses the more commercial mee sua. As for ingredients like the red mushroom that her grandmother used to obtain from Putian, Loh now purchases through the Chinese online shopping platform, Taobao.

“I cook Heng Hwa Pah Mee occasionally when I think of my grandmother,” she says.“As both her and my dad are not around anymore, it is nostalgic for me to be able to cook food from my dialect group and preserve those recipes.”

Chef Petrina’s Heng Hwa Pah Mee

(Feeds 2)

Ingredients

1 whole chicken bones

20g old ginger washed skin on rounds

3l water

20g spring onion bottom

2pc chicken thigh

1/4c Hua Tiao wine

Pinch white pepper powder

6pc dried shiitake mushroom soaked in hot water overnight, stems separated

3/4c dried red mushroom soaked in hot water overnight, stems separated

20pc lily stem soaked

15g sesame oil

60g cooking oil

30g garlic minced

1 egg

Pinch Morton’s kosher salt

1 tablespoon cooking oil

8pc shallot

1/2cup cooking oil

90g dried pah mee or mee sua

100g chye sim stems and leaves separated and cut into finger length

1.5l blanching water

10g morton’s kosher salt

Garnish

10g spring onion top

20g cilantro

1/2cup roasted peanut

40g Putian specialty wild seaweed (南日岛野生头水紫菜)

200ml cooking oil

Method

Stock: