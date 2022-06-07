Taste of Tradition: Rempapa’s Damian D’Silva shares his Baca Assam recipe

Widely regarded as the grandfather of Singapore heritage cuisine, Damian D’Silva showcases a soulful, melting pot of Singaporean recipes at his restaurant, Rempapa. Growing up in a family of great Eurasian and Peranakan home cooks meant he was exposed to traditional cuisines from a young age and was always interested in learning how to make them. One of these dishes, which he now serves in Rempapa, is Baca Assam, a tangy rempah-based Eurasian beef brisket stew.

“This dish was grandad’s aunt’s recipe and he learnt it from his mother. He did not specify how old his aunt was, or from which side of the family she came from, so it’s never known where it’s from and who created the dish,” the chef explains. “I think this is similar to many home recipes from most ethnicities, especially with heritage cuisine.”

His fondest memory of Baca Assam is enjoying it on special occasions, when his grandfather often cooked up a feast. As a boy, D’Silva often helped with the cooking. Back then, they made Baca Assam with large pieces of beef shin. “I remember it was stewed for a really long time as I was given the daunting task of stirring the pot for hours till my muscles were sore and blisters formed on my fingers,” he says. It was a lesson in patience and pain, for a worthy result.

“Fortunately, when it came to eating it, there was nothing that I wanted on the table except the Baca Assam and sambal belachan!” D’Silva admits he was initially hesitant to put Baca Assam on his restaurant menu as he was concerned that customers would not be attracted to the uncommon dish. However, he has been pleased to be proved wrong, revealing that the orders for Baca Assam are comparable to the more familiar Beef Cheek Rendang.

When it comes to heritage recipes, D’Silva emphasises the importance of first respecting why and how they were created, then executing the dish the traditional way. “No short cuts, and ensure the use and understanding of ingredients so that the finished product is as close as possible to the ‘original’,” he insists. “If we lose our past then there’s nothing to preserve for the future generation. We will be left with no identity and that is sad.

CHEF DAMIAN’S BACA ASSAM

Ingredients

2kg beef brisket

REMPAH (GRIND TILL FINE)

20g dried chilli (to rehydrate) 200g shallots

10g turmeric

20g galangal

8g candlenut

Tamarind and water mixture (mix 20g tamarind pulp with 200g water)

GARNISH (TO FRY)

10g lemongrass (white part), sliced 10g garlic sliced

20g shallot sliced

10g red chilli sliced

Method

• Fry rempah with 6 tablespoons oil until fragrant and colour changes.

• Add brisket and cook till meat releases some liquid (for 30 to 45 mins). Add tamarind water mixture and cook for about 2 to 2.5 hours till meat softens before adding salt.

• If liquid dries up and meat is still firm, add more water and cook until meat softens. Serve.

PHOTOGRAPHY: ALECIA NEO; ART DIRECTION: AUDREY CHAN; HAIR & MAKE-UP: BENEDICT CHOO

This story first appeared in the May 2022 issue of Prestige Singapore.