Do you need a bigger excuse than good food and music to head to some of the best American diners in Singapore? We thought not, which is why we’ve dedicated a whole guide to the hearty experience.

But what exactly makes an all-American diner? The concept behind this unique breed of restaurants is simple: unpretentious greasy grub, set in a locale that’s dressed in checkered tiled flooring and seafoam green, complete with red booths made for a cosy night out with friends.

(Image credit: Spencer Davis on Unsplash)

Yet the enduring appeal of the American diner is much more than its casual plates and vintage furniture. When it was first introduced, the diner was often located just off major interstate highways as a signal of rest and hospitality after a long journey. It was built primarily for the blue-collar crowd, with the main focus being to create cheap and fast food.

The meaning of the diner then ameliorated in the post-second world war boom: it became known as a homely, melting pot of people that saw travellers and locals alike. Many of the interior elements and dishes that were introduced in this period — including the iconic jukebox — became so popular that it has become quintessential to any diner.

We might not be able to get the true, authentic American diner experience here in Singapore, but that doesn’t mean we can’t enjoy the vibes at these inspired ones. Read on for the full list.

(Hero and featured image credit: Spencer Davis on Unsplash)

5 best American diners in Singapore: