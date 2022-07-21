The best bagels in Singapore: From Two Men to Sarnies

While bagels can be traced back to Jewish communities in Poland in the 17th century, the doughy delight has grown increasingly popular outside of Europe — thanks to the large Jewish populations in North American states like New York and California. But you don’t have to travel far for a good one; we’ve rounded up some of our favourite establishments that serve up the best bagels in Singapore.

The bagel itself boasts a distinct flavour, satisfying chewiness, and a slightly crispy exterior, making it the perfect vessel for ingredients with softer textures. The most classic pairing is ‘lox and a schmear,’ which sees the addition of brined salmon fillets and cream cheese. Sliced tomato, cucumbers, and capers are also typical accompaniments.

Recent years have seen an influx of local establishments offer the versatile bread in a multitude of forms and flavours, so read on for our roundup of the best bagels in Singapore.

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Singapore

The best bagels in Singapore to chow down on today: