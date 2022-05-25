The best all-you-can-eat buffets in Singapore to stuff your face at

By Jocelyn Tan
25 May 2022
Wine & Dine
All-you-can-eat buffets have never been the same in Singapore since the pandemic began.

Many pivoted to either scratch the concept completely, or to a la carte buffets, where diners ticked off the items they wanted on the menu and had waiters deliver the dishes to them at the table. While that might have scratched the buffet itch many had, we’d like to point out that it’s really not the same. Sorry, but we want 10 plates of sashimi, and not be judged for that.

Now that self-service buffets have been allowed to fully resume, that’s where we’re headed. Read on for all our favourite all-you-can-eat buffets in Singapore.

7 best all-you-can-eat buffets in Singapore:

1 /7

RISE

If you’re one for Southeast Asian flavours, you’ve got to head to RISE at Marina Bay Sands. The buffet concept is helmed by Executive Chef Colin Thumboo, a veteran with over 40 years of culinary experience, complete with a 52-chef brigade to bring the best of each region to your table. This includes iconic dishes like the green papaya salad and green curry with chicken, Vietnamese pho with Australian grass-fed beef tenderloin as well as crowd favourites like the Australian beef cheek rendang and nasi lemak.

Address
Lobby, Hotel Tower, Marina Bay Sands Singapore, 1 Bayfront Ave, 018972
Website
Website here
Book here

2 /7

Basilico

Basilico’s buffet is an unparalleled experience, with a whole medley of decadent dishes that are sure to impress. Their iconic cheese room was put on hold because of COVID-19, but we’re glad to announce that it’s up and running once again, together with their delicious array of antipasti, mains, and scrumptious Italian desserts.

Address
1 Cuscaden Rd, Level 2 Regent Singapore, Cuscaden Rd, Singapore 249715
Website
Website here
Book here

3 /7

The Line

The Line at Shangri-La Singapore boasts an international buffet spread that spans Middle Eastern, Indian, Western, Peranakan, and Asian cusine, alongside that decadent mountain of fresh chilled seafood and succulent roasts that will have you rolling out the door. If you love seafood more than most, then you’d be happy to know that the restaurant has an “International Buffet with a Seafood Extravaganza” menu only on Thursdays for dinner as well.

Address
22 Orange Grove Rd, Lower Lobby, Tower Wing, Shangri-La Singapore, Singapore 258350
Website
Website here
Book here

4 /7

Estate

Meals in town just got better with Estate, Hilton Singapore Orchard’s very own buffet spread. The impeccably designed space sets the scene for an opulent affair, together with a sumptuous spread that’s presented to you, sans the outdated silver buffet containers. Estate also offers a Grand Champagne Sunday Brunch Buffet, which includes plates of Beef Wellington with Black Truffle Sauce, Maine Lobster Thermidor, and three types of unlimited freshly shucked oysters.

Address
Level 5, Hilton Singapore Orchard 333 Orchard Road Singapore 238867
Website
Website here
Book here

5 /7

Colony

Buffet spreads are dime a dozen, but one name that’s constantly mentioned? Colony at The Ritz-Carlton, Millenia Singapore. Think seven open kitchens that feature Chinese, Indian, Indonesian, Malaysian, and Western cuisines, including plates of fresh sashimi, foie gras, Boston lobster, roast meats, dim sum, and more.

Address
7 Raffles Ave, The Ritz-Carlton, Millenia Singapore, Singapore 039799
Website
Website here
Book here

6 /7

Man Fu Yuan

We don’t know about you, but we LOVE dim sum. Man Fu Yuan’s incredibly central location at Bugis is just one of the reasons why we love to dine here. The weekend dim sum buffet (available on weekends and public holidays) comes with a impressive selection of 40 dishes, with highlights including the crispy prawn bean curd roll with wasabi mayonnaise, wok-fried radish cake with X.O. chilli sauce, and honey-glazed pork belly.

Address
80 Middle Road Level 2 InterContinental Singapore, Singapore 188966
Website
Website here
Book here

7 /7

Beach Road Kitchen

For a dependable, face-stuffing affair, you can always count on Beach Road Kitchen. The JW Marriott restaurant makes the dining experience an interesting one for sure — the roving live stations come to you, instead of you going to them. Highlights to look out for? The fresh seafood on ice, charcoal-grilled meats, Italian gourmet pasta and pizza, as well as signature desserts from the Patisserie.

Address
30 Beach Rd, JW Marriott Hotel Singapore South Beach, Singapore 189763
Website
Website here
Book here
Jocelyn Tan

