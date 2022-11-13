The best cafes to check out in Sengkang, Seletar, and Punggol for brunch and sourdough

With more connections and younger residents, Singapore’s northeast is gradually undergoing a renaissance. These six cafes in Sengkang, Seletar, and Punggol are a reflection of that, plus one that remains resolutely traditional.
Around Seletar Airport, a number of the black and white colonial bungalows have been repurposed for dining concepts, many of them pet friendly. Chow Cute is a one-stop shop for your dog’s grooming needs and your brunch habits, and Wildseed brings gourmet ingredients to kaya toast and pizzas. Then make sure your seat back and tray table is in the upright position as Hangar66 readies you for landing at their aviation-themed cafe.
In Sengkang’s west, The Apricus offers a portal into Australian cafe culture with an all-day brunch menu and specialty coffee, while P12 Coffee Shop keeps it real with old school pastries. Not far north in Punggol is Sugartown’s premium scoops of gelato, as Whisk & Paddle entices with their spacious veranda.
Best cafes in Sengkang, Seletar, and Punggol
(Hero and featured images credit: The Apricus Coffee & Food Co. / Facebook)
The canine customer is always right at Chow Cute. Part doggy daycare and part cafe, it provides grooming, training, and boarding services for pooches, and serves pasta, truffle fries, and sambal prawns with rice to their human equivalents. Other dishes include teriyaki chicken, sous vide salmon with mashed potatoes, and a sausage platter, while dogs get to chow down on human-grade pet food.
Tuesdays – Thursday, 10am – 7pm
Fridays – Sundays, 10am – 10pm
(Image credit: Chow Cute / Facebook)
Have you ever wondered what it would be like to dine inside a hangar? Neither have I, but Hangar66 makes it possible with a cafe inside a plane parking lot. Thankfully, there is no in-flight food here, as the aviation-themed cafe and bistro encourages you to fuel up on unagi donburi, soft shell crab with pork floss, grilled chicken chop, and aglio olio. During the workweek, they have deals such as free-flow fries and ice cream, with an auto-gyrocopter as your dining partner.
Mondays, Wednesdays – Fridays, 11am – 10pm
Saturdays & Sundays, 9am – 10pm
(Image credit: Hangar66 Cafe / Facebook)
This coffee shop at 205D Compassvale Lane has no frills, but it holds a number of delights. Diners come for the big prawn noodles enriched with pork ribs, satay with thick pineapple and peanut sauce, chicken rice, seafood white bee hoon, and tze char staples. The drinks stall also sells traditional pastries such as egg tart, chicken pie, and triangular curry puff, which are increasingly scarce.
Daily, 24 hours*
* Not applicable to all stalls
(Image credit: @hungryrayshoots / Instagram)
Sugartown is a sparse, minimalist cafe overlooking the greenery of Lorong Halus Wetland. Gelato matters the most here, which come in flavours like salted caramel, lavender, and Nutella. There are also premium and super premium scoops such as bacio (hazelnut and chocolate) and Italian white truffle, which diners can opt to have on red velvet waffles or in a root beer float.
Sundays – Thursdays, 12pm – 11pm
Fridays & Saturdays, 12pm -11.30pm
(Image credit: @sugartown.sg / Instagram)
The Apricus is the modern cafe patron’s wet dream. It’s got bare concrete and a light-washed interior. The all-day brunch menu feels vaguely Australian with roasted cauliflower steak and buttermilk waffles that takes 20 minutes. Coffee – sorry, speciality coffee – comes from local roaster Two Degrees North, and the filter coffee selection reads like the bottom half of a World Cup Group Stage. Of course there is Minor Figures oat milk and single-origin matcha from Niko Neko. And is Tea Bone Zen Mind a crystal-worshipping yoga studio or an artisanal tea brand?
Wednesdays – Mondays, 9am – 6pm
(Image credit: The Apricus Coffee & Food Co. / Facebook)
When the weather is good, whisk and paddle yourself over to this cafe. They have a large outdoor patio where you can order brunch items such as butter croissant with scrambled eggs, then move on to fresh clams in white wine sauce, duck confit, and kurobuta pork collar later in the day. There are also bar bites like fried calamari and corndogs, plus Italian sodas and milkshakes to wash them down.
Tuesdays – Thursdays, 12pm – 10pm
Fridays, 12pm – 10.30pm
Saturdays, 9.30am – 10.30pm
Sundays, 9.30am – 10pm
(Image credit: Whisk & Paddle / Facebook)
An offshoot of 1-Group’s concept at Alkaff Mansion, Wildseed is a pet-friendly establishment with dishes to take diners from early morning to late at night. During the day, they serve items like atas kaya toast (sourdough, fresh coconut, and sous vide egg) and truffle brie pizza, as well as afternoon tea and shakes. The bar takes over in the evening, presenting drink-friendly foods such as curly fries, seafood platter, and Angus onglet steak. Signature cocktails showcase produce plucked from their garden, and the daily happy hour (5pm to 8pm) includes selected beers and wine.
Sundays – Thursdays, 8am – 4.30pm, 5pm – 11pm
Fridays & Saturdays, 8am – 4.30pm, 5pm – midnight
(Image credit: Wildseed at The Summerhouse / Facebook)