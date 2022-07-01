Weekend wind down: The best cafes, bars and restaurants in Jalan Besar to visit

From football fans to foodies, Jalan Besar is an area that is dear to many. That’s why we thought it’s appropriate to offer a guide to the best cafes, bars and restaurants in the area.

Named after the Malay words for Big Road, Jalan Besar started as a track through a betel nut and fruit orchard in the 1830s. The area was urbanised after World War 1, and numerous engineering workshops opened in the area, some of which still exist today.

Much of the bustle still takes place around Jalan Besar Stadium, which hosted the heyday of Singapore football between the 1930s to 1970s. In the neighbouring shophouses, you’ll find trendy cafes and bars like Chye Seng Huat Hardware and Druggists. Scaled offers locally farmed seafood direct from the supplier, and 1 Tyrwhitt Bistro Bar brings cheap beer and pizza together.

Hawker food also features heavily in Jalan Besar. Beach Road Scissor-Cut Curry Rice serves a sloppy but surefire dish, while Cheng Mun Chee Kee cooks pig organ soup that is incredibly soothing. Lim’s Fried Oyster at Berseh Food Centre is slightly further afield but is well worth a visit, as is the dim dum at Swee Choon. Finish off with cookies from Creamery, which does them lava cake-style. See below for more.

(Hero and featured image credit: Chye Seng Huat Hardware Coffee & Ah Hua Kelong)

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Singapore

The best cafes, bars and restaurants in Jalan Besar