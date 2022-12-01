We’re only weeks away from the festive season, and it’s high time you cement your reservations. Thankfully, we’ve made this easier for you with our selection of the best Christmas dinners, brunches and festive feasts in Singapore.
If you like your Christmas regionally accurate, Altro Zafferano does it by way of Italy, while Saint Pierre makes its French style with a decadent seven-course dinner. DB Bistro also makes it a Gallic moment but through the French-New York lens of revered chef Daniel Boulud. Clos Pasoh cooks up a formidable feast with its contemporary French fare.
At Nobu, the season is celebrated omakase-style while Kausmo presents Christmas with a conscience demonstrated by a six-course meal of throw-away produce.
Tired of Turkey? Nobu offers a different type of Christmas with its festive omakase lunch menu. Available from 20 to 30 December, the Festive Omakase menu (S$350++ per pax) kicks off with the Nobu Sashimi starter with caviar three ways. Subsequent dishes, such as the Baby Spinach Salad Kinmedai and Dry Miso, and Assorted Nobu Style Sushi, spotlight fresh local produce. The mains include the flavour-forward Singapore-exclusive Chilean Seabass Spicy Miso and the fork-tender Josper Grilled A5 Japanese Wagyu Beef with Jalapeno Salsa. Your meal ends with chocolate raspberry praline and petit fours.
20 to 30 December
$350++ per pax
French brasserie Clos Pasoh brings 2022 to a close with its festive menus that offer contemporary French fare served in a lighter style.
Ring in Christmas Eve with a 10-course meal ($328++) made up of decadent dishes such as the Omelette soufflée à la truffe noire (souffle omelette with black truffle) served alongside a super-sized version of the Vol-au-Vent, the classic puff pastry of sweet bread, poultry and foie gras, that’s large enough for four diners.
Christmas Day sees the restaurant doling out brunch Christmas Brunch ($278++) which begins with a cold buffet followed by hot sharing plates served at the table. Dishes to try are the Bar en colère, crumbed sea bass served with a sauce diable, and the truffled potato gratin.
24 December Christmas Dinner
$328++
25 December Christmas Brunch
$278++
Altro Zafferano is turning Christmas into an Italian affair on 24 and 25 December. The four-course brunch menu starts with a selection of snacks including amela tomato with roasted eggplant and whipped mozzarella, and A5 wagyu beef carpaccio with Palermo peppers, anchovies, and beluga capers. Pasta is an option between capon ravioli with black truffle, lobster bisque with tomberry and basil, or tagliolini with Hokkaido sea urchin. For mains, choose either red bream with Brussels sprout, purple potato, and tarragon sauce, or Kinross Station lamb rack with fava beans, herbs salad and figs vincotto.
Dinner is a choice between the early three-course dinner or five-course meal. Highlights include bluefin tuna tartare with oscietra caviar and walnut milk, and culurgiones, a Sardinian pasta stuffed with razor clam and black truffle. The main is an option between cod with potato and dill, or lamb saddle with artichoke and pistachio, then finish off with Valrhona Opalys chocolate parfait with tonka bean and cherry.
24-25 December 2022
Brunch: S$198++ per person
Dinner: S$148++ – S$238++ per person
(Image credit: Altro Zafferano)
Luxury dining comes courtesy of Saint Pierre, which is offering a seven-course dinner on Christmas Eve. A highlight is Minquiers island blue lobster, which is confit and served in a coconut, lemongrass, and ginger broth with alternating circles of Périgord black winter truffle and coconut. There is also Hokkaido bafun uni nestled on top of ginger-infused cauliflower purée and tarragon gelée, followed by Gillardeau oyster topped with N25 Almas caviar. The meat courses are represented by roast Pyrenees lamb saddle, which is stuffed with sweetbreads, and Hawke’s Bay grass-fed venison in a gingerbread crust. Dessert is Korean chestnut, which features chestnut purée, Vanuatu vanilla cream, and Lifou multifleur honey tartlet.
The two-Michelin-starred French restaurant is also serving a four-course lunch menu on Christmas Eve that includes the lobster, lam, venison, and chestnut. Diners can opt for a cheese supplement at S$38++, and a wine and premium wine pairing at dinner for S$248++ and S$416++ respectively.
24 December 2022
Lunch: S$248++ per person
Dinner: S$488++ per person
(Image credit: Saint Pierre)
Churrasco gets festive at Arbora, which is serving Brazilian-style barbecue for Christmas. The brunch and dinner buffet includes classics such as picanha as well as seasonal roasts like turkey with gravy and chestnut stuffing, honey glazed gammon ham, and porchetta. The spread also offers sashimi and seafood platters, the restaurant’s popular truffle fries with black truffle dip, butternut squash soup, rojak, pastas like aglio olio and arrabbiata, and mains including beer-battered fish and chips, and chilli crab with fried mantou.
Brunch
24, 25, 26, 31 December 2022, 1, 2 January 2023
S$98 ++ per adult
S$49++ per child
Dinner
23, 24, 25, 30 December 2022, 1 January 2023
S$108++ per adult
S$54++ per child
Exclusively to their Raffles Hotel location, Burger & Lobster is serving a three-course Xmas & New Year Set Menu that presents butternut squash lobster bisque with garlic toast, their B&L Signature Tasting Platter of mini Mayfair burger and mini lobster roll, a half lobster either grilled or steamed, alongside a choice of fries or salad and the restaurant’s popular lemon and garlic butter. Dessert is homemade bread and butter pudding, baked with nuts and black raisins, and served with vanilla cream and salted caramel sauce.
24, 25, 31 December 2022 and 1 January 2023
S$85++ per person
(Image credit: Burger & Lobster Singapore)
Experience Christmas through Daniel Boulud’s eyes with DB Bistro’s Joyeux Noël menu. The celebrated chef has created a four-course set dinner that includes oysters Rockefeller with spinach gratin, and a choice of appetisers between roasted chestnut soup, pate en croute, or smoked salmon rosti. Mains are an option between duck breast with butternut squash and black pepper sauce, Australian lobster thermidor, or Daniel Boulud’s Beef Duo of New York Strip and wine-braised short rib, followed by dark chocolate and hazelnut log cake, or Tokyo Banana, a riff on the famed dessert.
23-25 December 2022
S$120++ per person
(Image credit: DB Bistro & Oyster Bar)
Kausmo applies their philosophy of reducing food waste to Christmas with a six-course menu. Featuring oddly shaped and sized, overstocked, or overripe fruits and vegetables – they call it aesthetically filtered, the meal includes lemon and sage brioche with wild honey butter, heirloom tomatoes with ricotta and curry leaf, and roast lamb rack with pickled grapes and za’atar. A lashing of sambal brings fire to roast quail, mushroom veloute, and chestnut gnocchi, then capped off by a buttery white velvet cake with smoked mascarpone, berry compote, and grated parmesan and hazelnut.
6 December 2022 – 1 January 2023
S$155++ per person
(Image credit: Kausmo)
Level33 is serving Christmas menus inspired by chef Jake Kowalewski’s memories of the holiday in Sydney combined with beers from the world’s highest urban microbrewery. The Lunch Roast Menu is a communal affair with dishes such as beetroot and goat cheese marinated in ash made from leftover beer grains, roast ham with a sweet-savoury IPA glaze, and Australian Christmas pavlova with lager and Tahitian vanilla cream.
Dinner on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day includes items from the lunch menu as well as free range chicken parfait with smoked cherry compote, oysters accompanied by a sauce created with Level33’s Blond Lager, and your choice of main from a roast duck breast with maple and IPA, or free range porchetta cured in thyme and cinnamon. Desserts include a log cake filled with a chocolate and stout ganache.
Lunch Roast Menu
24-26 December 2022
S$88++
Dinner Menu
24-25 December 2022
S$148++ per person
(Image credit: Level33)
Modern European restaurant Tablescape unveils a spread of buffet items for Christmas Eve dinner and brunch on Christmas Day. Take your pick from a range of classic seafood dishes including Boston lobster, fresh oysters, snow crab, and salmon sashimi, then move on to the charcuterie and cheese board featuring assorted cold cuts and French cheeses. From the carving station comes salt crusted sea bass, prime rib, and roast chicken with glazed chestnuts and pecans, while a chef prepares pan-seared foie gras, lobster blini, and chilli crab upon order. Fill up with sides of truffle mac and cheese, then end the meal with festive sweets like panettone with vanilla Anglaise, and fruit cake.
24 December 2022 (dinner)
25 December 2022 (lunch)
S$128++ per person
(Image credit: Tablescape Restaurant and Bar)
At the Club Street microbrewery, the four-course feast begins with a welcome glass of prosecco or sparkling apple juice, served with an amuse bouche of prawn cocktail, beetroot caviar, or wild mushroom bruschetta. Starters include hamachi tartare, foie gras terrine, jamon Iberico bellota, and heirloom cherry tomato salad with mozzarella.
Mains, which all come out of the restaurant’s smoker, is your choice of New Zealand ribeye, turkey breast, gammon ham, lamb leg, Norwegian salmon, crispy rolled pork belly, or the vegan nut roast. All mains are served with herbed potatoes, charred seasonal vegetables, pigs in a blanket, Yorkshire pudding, and cauliflower cheese. End off with desserts ranging from black forest cake to 36 Beer A Misu, a twist on the tiramisu with beer and fresh wild berries.
24-25 December 2022
S$136++ per adult
S$36++ per child
(Image credit: Thirty Six Brewlab & Smokehouse)
For a Christmas Eve to remember, head to One&Only Desaru Coast. The resort, which is accessible via a car or ferry ride, has a sumptuous dinner spread in store at its in-house restaurant Ambara. Expect a feast that includes coastal Malaysian cuisine, seasonal stars and international dishes set against the backdrop of the South China Sea.
For Christmas Day, troop down to Ember Beach Club, the resort’s oceanside restaurant. Tuck into woodfired meats and seafood as a DJ spins ambient tunes.
Make your reservations at +607 878 3400; guest.experience@oneandonlydesarucoast.com; oneandonlydesarucoast.com
Quiet Italian restaurant serves as a tranquil spot for a Christmas Day Brunch. The meal, which needs a minimum two persons to dine, features fresh Japanese Oysters and Burrata with Parma Ham, heirloom tomatoes and rocket salad to start. Truffle eggs, served as an omelette or scrambled, follows with a creamy mushroom soup. Signatures such as Seafood pasta and a wagyu beef cheek pasta arrive next, before mains such as the Catch of The Day, and a choice of mains like the Pork Tomahawk with a garlic sauce or the MBS 7 Striploin with mushroom ragu, endives, potato stack and drizzled with veal jus.
For Christmas dinner, the evening’s highlights include a Scallop Carpaccio with fresh Hokkaido scallops and Coned Escargot, a US Giant Asparagus served with fontina sauce, parmesan crisps and fresh truffles. The meal includes the restaurant speciality of the Alaskan King Crab Pasta; the Baked Cod Fish in an anchovy sauce; and an Arita Wagyu with sides of potato cake, asparagus, porcini, and wine jus. Cheers to the festive season with an optional wine pairing that includes Le Volte Dell Ornellaia Toscana IGT 2019 and Petter Zemmer Pinot Noir 2021.
Get into the festive spirit at modern steakhouse Meadesmoore. The restaurant’s Christmas Set ($158++ per person for minimum two persons, available for dine-in only) features the Straciatella & Plum Salad, served with fresh burrata, along with a Porcini & Truffle Tart topped with house-cured salmon and horseradish cream for starters.
Chow down on a series of meat next, with Roasted Turkey and Confit Leg, Spice Rubbed Lamb Rack, and the Meadesmoore signature of Snake River Farms Wagyu Flatiron Steak, served with cranberry sauce, tzatziki, sauce Robert.
Enjoy these with a rich Truffle Mac & Cheese, that incorporates leeks, white wine and four cheeses of bleu, Grana Padano, mozzarella and a seasonal cheese before it’s topped with breadcrumbs and finished with grated truffle.