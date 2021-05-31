The best high protein vegan snacks to munch on

In my foray into veganism, I’ve come to realise that the biggest struggle is in keeping my protein intake high.

Now, I’m a guy who works out four times a week and prior to adopting a more plant-based lifestyle, I was eating huge amounts of meat and downing copious amounts of whey to meet my macros. In the absence of animal and dairy-based proteins, I’ve begun searching for vegan snacks that are high in protein. These keep me fuller for longer and stop me from emerging from my room like a midnight creature to scavenge for food in the fridge.

It wasn’t long before I hit a realisation: it’s a fallacy that everything vegan is healthy. Heck, there are many premium brands of potato chips that are vegan but still deep fried in oil with a million calories that do nothing for the body except make you gain weight. Delicious? Absolutely. Healthy? Not really.

So here, I’m recommending the best high protein vegan snacks that actually taste good. Bear in mind, I’m neither recommending these as supplements nor meal replacements, but as snacks for you to nibble on as you work or Netflix at home. Because hey, who says being vegan means you can’t live your best life right?

Ahead, the best high protein vegan snacks in Singapore:

Sensible Foods All-Natural 100-percent Veggies Roasted Edamame Crunch Dried Snack

Edamame is one of those little wonders that are low in calories and high in protein. This little bag contains just two ingredients: edamame, salt and nothing else. It’s been roasted to a beautiful crisp making it so moreish, that one bag was simply not enough for me. Each bag will yield seven grams of protein and I’m happy to say I’ve finished three bags in one sitting and felt zero guilt.

Beanitos Black Bean Chips

Do you crave tortilla chips? I know I do. These black bean chips are the right texture and crunch — perfect for dipping into salsa or plant-based cheese dips. Unlike other brands (cough, Doritos), this bag contains five grams of protein per serving, and there are six servings per bag. Go figure.

Nush chive almond milk cheese

I’ve never been a massive cheese person but this almond milk cheese won me over for its bold onion-y flavour thanks to the chives. I use it as a dip for chips and also as a spread on sandwiches.

Ppuff! Supershrooms

Did you know that mushrooms contain a decent amount of protein? I confess, I didn’t — which is why these crispy little puffs made from oyster mushrooms were a revelation. It’s made in Indonesia and the sour cream and onion flavour hits all the right notes of umami. A serving weighs in at five grams of protein and just 41 calories.

Bada Bean Bada Boom

Fava beans are so under-appreciated. Not only are they packed with protein, but also high in L-dopa, which stimulates your body to make extra growth hormones for muscle growth. This bundle contains 24 packs in three different flavours: Sriracha, sea salt, and garlic & onion. Each delicious pack will yield seven grams of protein and five grams of fibre.

Sumama Roasted Vegan Jerky

I miss beef jerky and I’m grateful to have discovered this vegan version. It’s made of textured vegetable protein (Non-GMO Isolate Soy Protein, Non-GMO Defatted Soy Flour, Wheat Protein, Corn Starch) and does not have any of that dry toughness that the meat version usually brings.

Myvegan Snack Box

It’s hard to find a sweet vegan snack that’s high in protein. Sure there are protein bars, but they’re hardly snackable now are they? Save yourself the trouble and get this snack box from UK fitness nutrition brand Myprotein. It contains an assortment of all their vegan offerings so you can work through what you love best. They all contain at least 12 grams of protein. My personal favourite? The peanut squares.

Lemon & Pistachio Vegan Protein Ball

Little Farms is my go-to grocer when I’m looking for vegan or premium ingredients, and there, I found this little wonder. Call me biased because lemons and pistachios are my two favourite dessert ingredients. This pack contains six bite-sized balls, which together come in at a decent seven grams of protein. It is also fortified with vitamins B12 and D3 — which most vegans would need to supplement their diets with.

