The best restaurants to eat cold soba in Singapore

Combat the heat at these six restaurants in Singapore, which serve refreshingly cold soba.

The Japanese noodle dish is traditionally made from buckwheat flour, which is mixed with water to form a dough, then cut, cooked in boiling water, and cold shocked in an ice bath. Typically consumed during the country’s muggy summer, soba is also touted for its health benefits, and is naturally gluten-free.

Soba is best eaten fresh – the noodles clump together over time – which is why these places cook your dish upon order. The old school way is to serve it is over ice with a a dipping sauce made of dashi, soy, mirin, and a little sugar. Then there are modern iterations by Reiwa, which offers a chilli oil broth.

Read on for more, and for something same, same but different, check out our guide to mazesoba here.

(Hero and featured image credit: Nopadol Uengbunchoo/Getty Images)

6 best restaurants to eat cold soba in Singapore