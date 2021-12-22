The hottest teppanyaki restaurants in Singapore to check out now

More than just a cooking over an iron plate, Teppanyaki has become a performance art for many diners and chefs alike.

The word “Teppanyaki” is coined from the Japanese words “teppan” meaning iron plate and “yaki” which translates to cooked over direct heat, and was said to be introduced in 1945 by Shigeji Fujioka, the founder of Kobe-based restaurant Misono.

The fast, theatrical movements and large-pan sizzles weren’t an instant success with the locals, but in the post-war climate, this style of cooking became a hit amongst the Western soldiers who were stationed in the region.

Just about anything can be considered teppanyaki, as long as it’s cooked over the iron griddle. This includes meats, vegetables and carbohydrates like yakisoba and rice. Okonomiyaki, a savoury Japanese pancake that’s layered with many ingredients over a wheat flour batter, is also considered Teppanyaki.

With its increased popularity over the years, teppanyaki restaurants in Singapore have upped their game to create dishes that are both culinary and visually entertaining, whether its food stunts like throwing an egg in the air and catching it with a spatula or stacking onion rings to create a flaming volcano.

If you’re up for a night of performance art that you can actually feast on: you know where to go.

(Hero and featured image: Shima Restaurant)

Here’s our hitlist of the best teppanyaki restaurants in Singapore:

