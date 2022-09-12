Here’s where to find the best wu xiang in Singapore

Wu xiang can be pretty confusing because of its name, but we’re here to help. Read on for an introduction to wu xiang and where to find the best versions in Singapore.

You see, wu xiang also known as Ngoh Hiang in Hokkien, which also refers to the deep fried five-spice pork roll. The version of wu xiang that we’re referring to here however, is the assorted plate of deep fried goodness that has captured the hearts of Singaporeans islandwide.

Diners of this dish are welcome to customise their plate at the stall by choosing their own ingredients, which comprises the likes of beancurd, century egg, and fishballs. Other iconic ingredients that many jump for include prawn fritters and the guan chang, a pink sausage-like roll consisting of minced pork and seasoned with five spice powder. Here, the dish is usually served with a sweet sauce and a chilli sauce, and is great as a snack for sharing. To make it a meal, many stalls also offer vermicelli or bee hoon as an option for customers too.

In no particular order, read on for all our favourites for this traditional dish.

Where to find the best wu xiang in Singapore:

(Hero and featured image: @yau_gui via Instagram)