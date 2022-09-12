Here’s where to find the best wu xiang in Singapore

Wu xiang can be pretty confusing because of its name, but we’re here to help. Read on for an introduction to wu xiang and where to find the best versions in Singapore.
You see, wu xiang also known as Ngoh Hiang in Hokkien, which also refers to the deep fried five-spice pork roll. The version of wu xiang that we’re referring to here however, is the assorted plate of deep fried goodness that has captured the hearts of Singaporeans islandwide.
Diners of this dish are welcome to customise their plate at the stall by choosing their own ingredients, which comprises the likes of beancurd, century egg, and fishballs. Other iconic ingredients that many jump for include prawn fritters and the guan chang, a pink sausage-like roll consisting of minced pork and seasoned with five spice powder. Here, the dish is usually served with a sweet sauce and a chilli sauce, and is great as a snack for sharing. To make it a meal, many stalls also offer vermicelli or bee hoon as an option for customers too.
In no particular order, read on for all our favourites for this traditional dish.
Where to find the best wu xiang in Singapore:
We’re not sure if prices have increased since we last visited Wu Xiang Xia Bing, but the set meal is still a great steal if you’re ever in the area. A generous portion of bee hoon, otah, fishcake, and sausage only costs S$3.50, and you can top it up with a serving of its signature prawn fritter and fried pumpkin cake to make it a shared meal for two.
Tampines residents won’t be stranger to 844 Wu Xiang Prawn Cracker. The prawn cracker is airy and light in texture, but the savoury shrimp flavour is still very much present in each bite. We particularly enjoy the bouncy fishcake and the savoury Ngoh Hiang here too.
We’re addicted to the crispy prawn crackers here at Xin Sheng Gor Tiong Prawn Cracker. It’s served with a neat selection of chunky, handmade ingredients that taste a lot cleaner than most places. Be sure to complement these with a side of the fragrant bee hoon for a complete meal. They have two outlets in Singapore, one in Taman Jurong and another in Boon Lay.
You won’t have to look hard for Hup Kee Wu Xiang Guan Chang when you’re at Maxwell Food Centre; you’ll be able to spot the long queue before you arrive. Here, almost everything you see is homemade, and mostly freshly fried upon order. The elderly couple who runs the stall is incredibly sweet, so you’ll leave with both a mouthwatering plate of goodies and a giant smile on your face.
What sets Armenian Street Wu Xiang apart from other stalls is the serving of pickled vegetables that helps cut the grease and cleanse your palate for the next bite of golden fried goodness. Here, the crispy, savoury prawn crackers that shatter with every bite is immensely popular, as is the cuttlefish.
Old Chong Pang Wu Xiang is one of our personal favourites in the Northern region of the island. Established in 1986, they continue to craft addictive plates from family recipe that has been passed down from generation to generation for that good ol’ traditional wu xiang taste. Some of our favourites include the prawn cracker, sweet potato, Ngoh Hiang and sausage roll, all of which are freshly fried to order.
Choa Chu Kang 302 FoodHouse, sometimes known as CCK 302 Foodhouse, is one of the few remaining 24-hour coffee shops in Singapore. While the wu xiang here can come across as oily at first glance, you can be rest assured that everything comes served with a but a touch of grease for flavour. The homemade sauce that comes with it is a balanced mix of sweet, spicy and savoury notes all at once, complete with crushed peanuts for added texture.
Apart from the hearty congee, duck rice, and minced pork mushroom noodles at this quaint coffee shop along Tai Thong Crescent, you’ll find many flocking to the locale for the wu xiang from Lao Zhong Zhong Wu Xiang. We particularly enjoy the fried prawn-tofu rolls and the flavourful ngoh hiang. The chilli sauce here packs a punch, so be sure to dip your ingredients here carefully if you’re not ready for the burn.
