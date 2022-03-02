Crunchy, juicy, and goes with beer. Pork knuckle hits many marks when it comes to food, and these are seven restaurants in Singapore that let you have it at home almost instantly.

Bavarian in origin and typically served with sauerkraut, the dish is a highlight at German restaurants Brotzeit and Paulaner Brauhaus here. It’s also a signature at Frieda, while Red Dot Brewhouse wants you to eat it along with locally made craft beer.

At the M Social hotel, Beast & Butterfiles pairs traditionally cooked pork knuckle with Asian-inspired sides, and The New Harbour Cafe & Bar serves it with sausages and a heaping of fries. Finally, Wine Mansion proves that wine also makes fine bedfellows with the meal.

The restaurants that deliver the best crispy pork knuckle in Singapore