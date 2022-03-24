Hearty steaks at Bistecca Tuscan, seasonal specials at Fukui, and more new menus to try this March and April

There’s a lot to celebrate today, in light of the revised Covid-19 safety measures surrounding F&B, which take effect from March 29.
We’re definitely psyched about being able to dine out in big groups of up to 10 once again, as well as getting to enjoy post-work drinks at our favourite bars past 10.30pm while being serenaded by live performers.
We’re spoilt for choice on where to go too, seeing how many restaurants have launched revitalised new menus this March and April 2022 that are equal parts tasty and thrilling. Contemporary Korean eatery Nae:um, for instance, has unveiled a repertoire inspired by cuisine served in coastal towns, while Bistecca Tuscan Steakhouse marks a milestone anniversary with an all-star curation of of its most popular dishes (think juicy Fiorentina and Costata steaks, pumpkin pasta, and pan-seared scallops). Over at omakase joint Fukui, seasonal specials the likes of Awayuki Ichigo (white strawberries) are thrown into the spotlight.
Already planning your next big night (or day) out with your friends? Scroll down for our suggestions of where to go.
These are the tastiest new menus to savour this March and April 2022
Bistecca Tuscan Steakhouse marks its 10th anniversary with a ‘Best of Bistecca’ four-course menu that showcases its most beloved dishes over the decade. Guests get to choose a starter, pasta, main and dessert from options such as octopus and pan-seared scallops; Busiate (beef and tomato ragu) and Japanese pumpkin agnolotti; Fiorentina and Costata sharing steaks; and panna cotta and tiramisu.
If you can’t decide, here are our recommendations: Kick things off with the velvety smooth burrata, which is presented on a bed of arugula and sweet cherry tomatoes, before you segue into the rich and comforting Busiate (the pasta is made in-house at Bistecca’s sister restaurant Artemis Grill, and is perfectly chewy and al dente). For your main, sink your teeth into the Fiorentina, a deliciously well-marbled T-bone steak that’s seared over a wood-fired grill to yield a charred crust enveloping tender, fatty meat. Pair it with your desired side dish, which ranges from steak fries to creamed spinach and — our favourite — a decadent mac and cheese. Those with a sweet tooth will adore the tiramisu or sticky date pudding, which is topped with brown butter pecan gelato.
The ‘Best of Bistecca’ set is available until 31 March and also includes a complimentary glass of bubbly, red or white wine.
Nox Dine in the Dark has moved to a new, two-storey venue along Club Street, and launched refreshed tasting and cocktail menus. As its name suggests, the restaurant is known for its unconventional dining concept that has guests tucking into their meals while surrounded by complete darkness and guided by visually-impaired hosts. Its snazzy new interiors feature an RGB art wall adorned with changing visuals and colours, and a Braille-inspired wall installation. Standout items in its cocktail repertoire designed by veteran mixologist Sam Wong (of Ah Sam Cold Drink Stall fame) include the light and fruity Please Burst My Bubbles — a mix of earl grey-infused gin and lemon juice that’s crowned with actual bubbles — and Breakfast For Champions, a tangy whisky-based tipple that’s surprisingly potent. After savouring their drinks at the lit lounge area, guests are led upstairs by a visually-impaired host to the dining hall, which is pitch dark.
The menu, which leans toward modern European cuisine, is shrouded in mystery as diners are invited to make guesses about what they’re eating before the full lineup is revealed to them at the end of the meal. Our maiden visit had us feasting on 12 different dishes (four per course) with an assortment of meats and seafood. It was slightly disorientating at first to eat in the dark, with our only sources of light being the red glare of multiple surveillance cameras in the room. But as the session wore on, we slowly grew accustomed to depending on our spatial awareness to find our food and cutlery on the table, and found ourselves paying more attention to the flavours, scents and textures of every dish without being distracted by their aesthetic appeal.
The food menu changes every two months, with the next refresh due in April. If you’re seeking an unconventional dining experience, here’s a spot worth considering.
This omakase restaurant located right next to Bistecca Tuscan Steakhouse has released a new spring menu spotlighting seasonal ingredients such as Takenoko (young bamboo sprouts), Noresore (young conger eels), and Ishidai (striped beakfish). Diners can expect to savour dessert incorporated with Awayuki Ichigo (white strawberries), and the restaurant’s signature dish of Ise Ebi with Imo Tofu — Japanese yam covered in lobster potage sauce. Seafood sushi cooked over binchotan coals will also be included in the omakase set during dinnertime.
If you’re a fan of smoky, grilled flavours, Revolver is where you need to be. It specialises in modern Indian fare that’s cooked on wood-fire, a smoker and tandoor, and changes its menu every two months. For March and April, it’ll serve up recipes from regions such as the Southern coast of Malabar and the Northern region of Punjab, and feature ingredients such as venison, duck and Jerusalem artichoke. Highlights include Boston lobster Malabar (lobster coupled with a creamy coconut milk-based sauce finished with butter) and venison tenderloin with lotus radish crisp.
Comfort Italian fare awaits at il Cielo, which has reopened at Voco Orchard hotel with a new concept and menu. The rooftop restaurant offers hearty dishes the likes of fritto misto (fried seafood such as soft shell crab and calamari), pollo al tartufo (roast chicken stuffed with truffle and mushroom), and Angus beef tenderloin carpaccio, alongside pizzas and pastas including cacio e pepe. Wash these down with the eatery’s homemade limoncello.
Over at Sheraton Towers, Li Bai Cantonese Restaurant’s Executive Chinese Chef Chung Yiu Ming has teamed up with Japanese Chef Akihiro Maetomo of Maetomo Japanese cuisine Kaiseki & Sushi for a four-hands dinner. Their collaboration promises to be a lavish affair with mouthwatering courses of foie gras with unagi, Alaskan king crab with Hokkaido scallop and uni, and an eye-catching dessert of bird’s nest perched on a Williams pear. The dinner menu is available at Li Bai Cantonese Restaurant from 31 March to 1 May on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays.
Contemporary Korean restaurant Nae:um has refreshed its six-course dinner tasting menu with a slew of new creations inspired by idyllic beach vacations and food served in Korean coastal towns. These range from Samhab — an intriguing combination of bincho-grilled Iberico pluma and Spanish octopus with a kimchi-potato mille feuille — to snacks of soju-simmered black mussels as well as crispy baby shrimps dusted with kimchi and vinegar powder.