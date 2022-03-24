Hearty steaks at Bistecca Tuscan, seasonal specials at Fukui, and more new menus to try this March and April

There’s a lot to celebrate today, in light of the revised Covid-19 safety measures surrounding F&B, which take effect from March 29.

We’re definitely psyched about being able to dine out in big groups of up to 10 once again, as well as getting to enjoy post-work drinks at our favourite bars past 10.30pm while being serenaded by live performers.

We’re spoilt for choice on where to go too, seeing how many restaurants have launched revitalised new menus this March and April 2022 that are equal parts tasty and thrilling. Contemporary Korean eatery Nae:um, for instance, has unveiled a repertoire inspired by cuisine served in coastal towns, while Bistecca Tuscan Steakhouse marks a milestone anniversary with an all-star curation of of its most popular dishes (think juicy Fiorentina and Costata steaks, pumpkin pasta, and pan-seared scallops). Over at omakase joint Fukui, seasonal specials the likes of Awayuki Ichigo (white strawberries) are thrown into the spotlight.

Already planning your next big night (or day) out with your friends? Scroll down for our suggestions of where to go.

These are the tastiest new menus to savour this March and April 2022