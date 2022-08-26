Penang’s best fine dining restaurants

While the hawker fare in Penang definitely lives up to the hype, the fine dining restaurants are worth checking out as well.

Most Malaysians will agree that Penang is a food haven. Char koay teow and nasi kandar aside, Penang also has a number of restaurants where talented culinary professionals have carved a name out for themselves.

After all, a true gastronomic trip should not be without creative and contemporary fine dining cuisine, where chefs are known for their innovative culinary dishes. Taking advantage of the fresh seafood and quality produce readily available in Penang, the best restaurants here put a modern twist on nostalgic Malaysian favourites to provide satisfying and memorable dining experiences.

From Asian Fusion to Contemporary French, Penang really does have it all when it comes to food. While still in its early stages compared to Kuala Lumpur or neighbouring Singapore – the fine dining scene in Penang is definitely worth checking out. For a special occasion or a night out on the town in Penang, at least one of these restaurants should be on your list.

Here are the best fine dining restaurants in Penang:

Orinea by Farquhar Mansion

For dinner with a view, this sky dining restaurant in the heart of Gurney should definitely be on your list. Helmed by Chef Tan DR, a master of French cuisine, the team is renowned for putting a creative and luxurious twist on contemporary fine dining with a touch of humour and playfulness. This elegant restaurant with stunning views over the island is a must-dine spot when you’re in Penang.

For reservations, please click here or call 019-528 8933. Find out more on the website.

Address: 68-18-1, Sunrise Gurney, Gurney Dr, 10250 George Town, Penang

Operating Hours: Monday to Friday 6pm – 11.30pm, Saturday and Sunday 2.30pm – 5.30pm, 6pm – 11.30ppm

Restaurant Blanc

This restaurant at the colonial Macalister Mansion successfully fuses Contemporary French cuisine with Asian influences. The specially-crafted quality items on the menu at this sophisticated restaurant will tantalize your taste buds, such as the Iberico Pork Shoulder with Nasu Eggplant and Black Garlic Puree.

Call 019-239 9818 for reservations or visit the website.

Address: 228, Jalan Macalister, 10400 George Town, Pulau Pinang

Operating Hours: Tuesday to Sunday, 7pm – 12pm, Closed on Mondays



Gēn

Looking for fine dining Japanese cuisine with a Malaysian twist? This is the place for it in Penang. Led by Chef Johnson, under the concept “My Malaysian Stories, local produce of the best quality is incorporated into bold and innovative dishes that express his passion for the local culture and nostalgic childhood memories.

Call 012-511 3323 for reservations. Find out more on the website.

Address: Unit 6, 8 Gat Lebuh Gereja, 10300 George Town, Penang, Malaysia

Operating Hours: Wednesday to Sunday, 12 – 3pm, 6 – 11 pm, Closed on Mondays and Tuesdays

Restaurant Au Jardin

Another restaurant known for offering Contemporary Franco-Asian Cuisine is the popular Restaurant au Jardin, helmed and founded by Chef Kim Hock Su. With several years of travelling under his belt, he brings his expertise to this restaurant using only the freshest seasonal local produce. The quaint restaurant is located in an old warehouse within the compound of the historical Hin Bus Depot, Penang.

Call 012-428 9594 for reservations. Check out the website here.

Address: 125, Jalan Timah, 10150 George Town, Pulau Pinang

Operating Hours: Wednesday to Sunday 11.30am – 2.30pm, 5 pm – 10 pm, Closed on Mondays and Tuesdays

