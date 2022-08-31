Little India’s best restaurants for South Asian feasts

Little India is one of the few neighbourhoods in Singapore that runs on its own energy. If you’re planning to visit the heritage-rich enclave, go hungry because some of Singapore’s best restaurants are right in Little India.

Unlike the city’s ever-changing landscape, the vibrant area refuses to give way, retaining its historic shophouses, iconic landmarks like the Sri Veeramakaliamman Temple, and wondrous mix of traditional cuisines from South Asia.

(Image credit: @oneinamelonx via Instagram)

There are plenty of eateries in the area serving a diverse range of Indian dishes, from Kerala food specialists, Bengali establishments, to vegetarian options. A number of local dining chains also got their start in the area, and in recent years, new restaurants have appeared offering contemporary and upscale versions of the cuisine. Read on for more.

(Hero and featured image credit: William Choquette from Pexels)

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Singapore

12 best restaurants to eat at in Little India