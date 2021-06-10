These restaurants deliver hearty Mexican fare to your doorstep

Mexican fare champions bold flavours and fresh ingredients paired with piquant sauces — but that isn’t all.

At the heart of the cuisine, it is simple, home-style plates that are generous in portions, made to nourish and fill you to the brim.

It isn’t difficult to prepare our own version of tortillas and beans at home, but it always tastes so much better when prepared by a professional. We don’t have Taco Bell or Chipotle here on our sunny shores, but Singapore is no stranger to other excellent Mexican restaurants.

From freshly made tortillas to wonderfully seasoned fillings and tangy salsa combinations, these restaurants have got it all. Read on for the full list of establishments in town that are delivering Mexican cuisine right to your doorstep.

Muchachos

One wouldn’t go as far as to say that the menu here is authentically Mexican, but it does remind you of what you’d find on the streets of Los Angeles and San Francisco. Muchachos was born out of inspiration from American-style burrito joints, and they’ve been serving quality burritos on our shores since 2013. Here, find meaty tacos and hearty favourites like the California burrito, made with generous portions of carne asada, cheese, gravy and fries. Self pick up and islandwide delivery is available from Monday to Saturday (including PH), 11 am – 9 pm.

Order here

Comida Mexicana

Looking for authentic Mexican fare? Give Comida Mexicana a try. All of their dishes use only the freshest imported ingredients from Mexico and the United States to create everything from scratch, right down to their sauces, salsa dips and their marinades. Sharing plates like the Carnitas and the Fajitas are always a good choice, and the Enrollados are not to be missed as well. Each enrollado is a wheat tortilla packed with chicken, cheese, jalapeno and tomatoes and then coated with an egg wash and deep-fried, making it an addictive treat that leaves us coming back for more. Islandwide delivery is available on Oddle.

Order here

Super Loco Customs House

We might not be able to catch stunning views of Marina Bay Sands and the waterfront at Super Loco Customs House now, but we sure can grab a taste of their dishes at home. Go loco with their extensive menu, complete with dishes like the barbecued corn on the cob with chipotle mayo and cotija cheese, the Pescado and the braised beef brisket. Make sure to get a serving of the Super Huevos Rancheros, a generously-portioned cheese quesadilla that is topped with salsa, guacamole, sour cream and two fried eggs on a bed of black beans.

Islandwide delivery and takeout is available from 11:30 am to 9 pm daily.

Order here

Vatos Urban Tacos

Not many do fusion well, but Vatos Urban Tacos is not like the others. The Korean-Mexican restaurant may not be authentically Mexican, but they’ve earned a spot on this list because of their delicious fare. Think messy Mexican tacos infused with Korean sauce marinated meats. Hear us out when we say their Korean Pork Belly and Galbi Short Ribs tacos are mouthwateringly good — each moreish bite is hefty and full of flavour.

Islandwide delivery is available.

Order here

Los Jefes Taqueria

Helmed by duo Lynn and Paco Belmonte, Los Jefes Taqueria has always been one of the go-to spots for tortillas, tacos and beans. Crowd favourites include their classic chicken big burrito, a giant-sized wrap that includes moist, shredded chicken and beautifully caramelized onions in chipotle as well as the pastor, a traditional taco served with tender pork slices that have been marinated in Los Jefes’ own house blend.

Islandwide delivery and self pick-up available for dinner from Thursday to Sunday. Diners who order a minimum of two sets will get a nea 25 percent off all their tacos.

Order here

Guzman Y Gomez

You might think of Guzman Y Gomez as a fast food option to Mexican cuisine, but if there’s anything we know, it’s that fast food doesn’t necessarily taste bad. Guzman is the go-to choice for quick, hearty burritos in a pinch, and their other dishes aren’t half-bad either. For their signature burrito bowls, we recommend the grilled chicken in a Guerrero marinade with pico de gallo and roasted tomato salsa. If you’re looking for a big portion that’ll send you into a food coma, their Enchiladas are what you’re going to look out for. Islandwide delivery is available on Deliveroo, FoodPanda and GrabFood.

Order here

Chimichanga

From tacos and quesadillas to (of course) chimichangas, Chimichanga has a whole menu of Mexican delights ready to spice up your meal. Besides your regular scheduling of held-hand bites, we think a serving of the Carne Asada rib-eye steak, grilled lobster or oysters is in order to really satisfy the whole family. Who’s going to say no to steak anyway?

Self pick-up and islandwide delivery is available from Monday to Sunday, 12 pm – 10 pm. Chimichanga Holland Village offers diners a free frozen margarita (choose between Classic Lime, Strawberry or Peach) with every S$30 spent, while Chimichanga Little India is offering 10% off for takeaway orders with no minimum spend required.

Order here

Kiap

Kiap may not be the most authentic Mexican place in town, but with a blend of our favourite tacos and familiar flavours, this is one fusion place we can’t ignore. Think tacos stuffed with Chicken Rendang, Hoisin Duck and Filipino Pork Soft Bone Sisig — it really doesn’t get any more Asian than this. One taco is never enough, so why not get the gang together for the Taco Feast Bundle? It comes with 12 Tacos of your choices, two boxes of fries, har cheong karage and mala homemade popcorn each.

Order here

Papi’s Tacos

Papi’s Tacos, helmed by chef-owner Jose Mauricio Espinoza is just about the most authentic spot you’d want to head to for a taste of Mexico. We don’t know about you, but we know we’re craving some of that delicious Tacos de Chorizo, a mouthwatering mix of homemade chipotle salsa, red onion, coriander, guacamole and of course, grilled chorizo, on a soft corn tortilla. If Taco Tuesday (every day) falls on your flexitarian plans, don’t fret. Papi’s Tacos has vegetarian options for all their meat-free fans.

Islandwide delivery and self-collection is available from 11 am to 9 pm daily.

Order here

(Main and featured image: Creative Headline/Unsplash)

This story first appeared in Lifestyle Asia Singapore.