Eric Adjepong — Culinary Advisor for Bowery Farming— in an episode of Chefs at Home, is sharing three recipes. He starts out with his version of chermoula, a North African herb sauce, before moving on to a salmon and arugula frittata, packed with pesto, goat cheese, cooked flaked salmon, and more. Finally, he prepares Clams in Garlic Sorrel Cream, which pair perfectly with crusty bread, of course.

Read on to find out how to make all three recipes.

Chermoula with Orange Zest

The first (and quickest) recipe Adjepong makes is Chermoula with Orange Zest. You’ll need cilantro, parsley, lemon zest and juice, orange zest and juice, red onion, garlic cloves, Champagne vinegar (or cider vinegar), smoked paprika, ground cumin, cayenne pepper, kosher salt, and finally, extra-virgin olive oil. Start out by mixing the cilantro and parsley in a bowl, and then stir in the citrus zests and juices. The onion, garlic, vinegar, spices, and salt go in next. Then, all that’s left to do is whisk in your preferred amount of extra-virgin olive oil, and season with more lemon juice and salt to taste.

“That’s money on the first try,” he says after giving it a taste. The sauce will keep in the fridge covered for up to 24 hours. Try pairing it with roasted chicken and roasted sweet potatoes as Adjepong does in the video, or grilled vegetables, grilled steak, and more.

Salmon and Arugula Frittata with Pesto

Next up is the frittata. After quickly making the spinach-basil pesto using a mortar and pestle (you can also use a food processor or a blender), it’s time for the main event. Whisk together the cracked eggs, whole milk, and some of the pesto together in a bowl, then melt the ghee (or olive or avocado oil) in a cast iron skillet over medium-high. Add the shallots, fresh thyme, red chilli flakes, salt, and pepper, cooking for two to three minutes. The arugula goes in next, cooked for one to two minutes until it wilts.

At this point, pour in the egg mixture. Once the eggs are partially set (this should take two to three minutes), add on the cooked flaked salmon and goat cheese, and transfer the skillet to the preheated 425°F (218 degrees Celcius) oven. Bake the frittata until the centre is set, which should take about 10 minutes, and then let it rest for five minutes before cutting. For the finishing touch, top it with smoked salmon and some fresh dill sprigs.

“Oh my gosh, I’m having a moment,” Adjepong says as he tries it.

Clams in Garlic Sorrel Cream

Adjepong rounds out with Clams in Garlic Sorrel Cream. Start out by making the cream — which includes ingredients such as green sorrel, unsalted butter, and heavy cream — and then get going on the clams. Melt the unsalted butter in a medium saucepan over medium-high, adding in the shallots, followed by the garlic. After seasoning the mixture with salt, add in the clams, which have been soaked in salted water for 20 minutes, and then drained.

After about 20 seconds, stir in the white wine and chicken stock and bring the mixture to a boil. Reduce the heat, let it simmer for a minute or two until it reduces slightly, and then turn the heat down to low and put a lid on the pot. Cook for five to 10 minutes until the clams open, shaking the pot once, and discard any clams that haven’t opened.

Finally, transfer the clams from the pot to a bowl, leaving the juices in the pot. Whisk the garlic sorrel cream into the juices and then return the clams to the pot, seasoning with lemon juice and salt to taste. Get the clams and sauce into a wide, shallow bowl and garnish them with sorrel leaves. Don’t forget to have crusty bread on hand for serving.

